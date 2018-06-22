July featured artist: Kathleen A. McLaughlin

By Linda Michael

Kathleen A. McLaughlin, a native of San Diego, picked up a camera and a paint brush in elementary school. She has been “snapping” and “doodling” her way through life ever since.

As a photographer, illustrator, cartoonist, and artist, she has illustrated books, periodicals, nonfiction works, cookbooks and instructional manuals. McLaughlin was a photo journalist, publisher, and editor of an equestrian magazine. She is, also, an author and award-winning playwright. Her artwork and photography have been exhibited and honored at galleries across the country.

Many of her paintings (such as “Oil on the Bay Triptych”), take a critical interpretation of society and cultural views, frequently concentrating on our waste, garbage, and the environment. McLaughlin developed an interest in what Americans dispose of, how and where.

She uses her photo abilities to create ideas for her artwork. The colors, texture, and patterns of our unfortunate, polluted environment create a movement of balance, shape, unity, and harmony.

Although, McLaughlin creates images of flowers, landscapes and architecture, her primary focus is on entertaining or challenging the viewer, either with color, translation, or simply, with enjoyment.

McLaughlin resides with her husband, John Hutchison, in La Mesa. Her artwork will be featured at the Foothills Gallery, 4910 Memorial Drive, July 6–Aug. 1.

—Linda Michael is editor of the Foothills Art Association newsletter Footnotes.