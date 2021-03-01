By LAURA CRIVELLO

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the COVID lockdowns, we are finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. Seniors and front line workers are being vaccinated and hopefully, very soon, anyone that would like to receive the vaccine will be able to get one.

March will see the end of the 10-month long effort to collect signatures for the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. As of this writing, we have 1.4 million verified signatures of the 1.5 million needed for a special election. We never could have imagined the response from Democrats and Republicans alike. Newsom has proven to be a horrible leader of our state. Here are the top eight most egregious offenses of Newsom’s reign:

The self-imposed energy crisis: California has abundant energy. Yet California cannot reliably provide energy to the tens of millions of Californians and their businesses. Power shut downs are a regular part of life and its biggest energy provider, PG&E has warned shut downs will be a fact of life for a decade. It is so bad that in 2019 the tech industry sent a warning to Newsom that they will join the many other businesses leaving the state.

Newsom is nowhere with an effort to have industry leaders from around the country get together to solve this problem that has caused so many jobs. Instead, Newsom blames others.

Wildfire danger: Part of the reason for power shut downs is the wildfire danger caused by decades of a lack of force management and bowing to environmentalists by Newsom and others. Finally, after deaths and mass destruction, California is putting serious money toward clearing brush. A serious governor would have acted before the tragedies.

Water: Californians and businesses are perennially plagued with water shortages caused by man, not the weather. California is experiencing one of it’s wettest centuries in 7,000 years, according to a UC Davis study, yet it refuses to build water storage to solve it’s self-imposed water crisis. Instead, trillions of gallons of water each year are directed toward the ocean to satisfy environmentalists.

Newsom is nowhere to be found on this issue either and so Californians, especially farmers, and their likelihoods suffer.

Unemployment fraud: The largest fraud scandal in the history of any state is exploding in California. Apparently controls were so lax that COVID-related benefits were paid to prisoners, people out of state and fraudsters to the tune of anywhere between $11 and $30 billion according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times.

Fiscal danger: California leads all states in debt and infrastructure problems. Years ago we were warned that California was unsustainable because of it’s pension and other public debt. Newsom has done nothing to stave off the impending fiscal nightmare other than making it worse through higher spending.

Job losses: Nothing says job losses like the thousands of businesses and individuals that have relocated out of California. It has become legion and fosters headlines like this: “California had the biggest net loss of U-Haul trucks in any state in 2020.”

Businesses and individuals alike know that California Democrats, led by Newsom, won’t be changing their ways without a recall and, instead, will seek to increase taxes and regulations even more. That’s why so many are leaving the state.

COVID response: It has been a disaster. Despite Newsom‘s recent, largely unexplained reopening, California leads the nation in shut down policies and COVID cases. Add to that Newsom’s expensive, secret mask deal to buy masks from a well-connected Chinese electric car manufacturer.

Arrogance: The world now knows that Gov. Newsom imposed rules against restaurant dining and school shut downs while his children attended private schools and he dined at the most expensive restaurant in California, the French Laundry, with healthcare lobbyists. Newsom then proceeded to lie about whether he was following social protocol while there. As arrogant as that is, his one-man rule style proves his unworthiness. California needs a leader who collaborates with residence instead of dictating to them as he floats his own COVID-19 rules.

California ignores public records request, keeps coronavirus data hidden — state health officials have said releasing the data would confuse the public. The geniuses, including Newsom, presiding over the worst COVID record of any state have decided that the citizens are just too dumb to be told the truth.

He must go and now is the time.

Getting the recall on the ballot is only half of the work. We must quickly get behind a candidate and begin campaigning. Please keep in mind that we are in a very liberal state and we will not be able to get a far-right wing candidate elected. It would behoove us to seek out an electable candidate with experience to right the ship.

That being said, please remember that the Democrats are attempting to make our state mail-in ballot permanent. Please, when it comes to the special election, do not use mail-in ballots. Let’s fight back against the fraud and go to the polls.

Lastly, we are most excited that we may be able to have our next meeting in person!

The meeting is scheduled for March 9. Our speaker will be Wendy Hauffen from San Diego Gun Owners. She is a project manager for #NotMeSD, an initiative by SDCGO To stop sexual assault and domestic violence. #NotMeSD is a mentor ship program designed to assist women in the journey to becoming a gun owner. We hope you all will join us and look forward to seeing you in person. Fingers crossed.

— Laura Crivello writes on behalf of the Navajo Canyon Republican Women of California.