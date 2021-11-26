Lamplighters Community Theatre will be swinging into the holidays with a production of “The 1940’s Radio Hour.”

The holiday musical was written by Walton Jones and will be directed by Pamela Stompoly and George Bailey, with musical direction by Benjamin Read and choreography by Bruno Bosardi. Heather Kenny is producer.

“The 1940’s Radio Hour” is a nostalgic look into yesteryear centered around a live radio broadcast of “The Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade,” from the Hotel Astor’s Algonquin Room on Dec. 21, 1942.

Theatergoers will experience the spirit of that bygone era when the world was at war and pop music meant “Strike Up the Band” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” The show will also feature radio jingles and advertisements from the era.

In addition to the musical numbers, the audience will be treated with the behind-the-scenes antics of the cast as the harassed station manager copes with a drunk lead singer; a delivery boy pines for a chance in front of the microphone; the second banana cabbie dreams of singing a ballad; and the trumpet player chooses a fighter plane over Glenn Miller.

The Lamplighters cast stars Dan Hall as Clifton A. Feddington; Olivia Torres as Ann Collier; Rob Johnson as Johnny Cantone; Lizette Kent Allen as Ginger Brooks; Kara Tuckfield as Geneva Lee Brown; Jeff Jones as Neal Tilden; Kyler Waitley as BJ Gibson; Dani Ucman as Connie Miller; OP Hadlock as Pops Bailey; Lee Price as Lou Cohn; Daniel Savala as Wally Ferguson; Braden Evanss as Biff Baker; and Ben Read and Zoot Doubleman.

“The 1940’s Radio Hour” runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 19 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $26 for adults; $23 for seniors, students and active military; and groups of 10 or more are $20 each. For tickets and more information, visit www.lamplighterslamesa.com or call the box office at 619-303-5092.