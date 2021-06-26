By JENNIFER OSBORN

The 2020-21 school year was, as has been said again and again, anything but ordinary. The class of 2021 spent the end of their junior year and all of their senior year in a constant state of uncertainty. What will graduation look like? Will we have a prom? Will we get to play our final season of our sport?

Helix students and staff made every effort to make sure there were still celebrations and milestones. Helix students have accomplished so much and their achievements would not be overlooked.

More than 500 Highlanders participated in graduation on June 3 on the football field on the Helix campus. Throughout the year, there were questions as to how graduation would be conducted. Everyone was hoping for a traditional, in-person ceremony, and fortunately, state and local regulations and restrictions were lifted enough to make that happen.

While there were fewer spectators in attendance, and chairs were more spread out across the field, and everyone wore masks, graduates had as close to the traditional experience as possible. The Helix bagpipers played, choir members sang, valedictorian speeches were delivered, graduate names were read, and diplomas were distributed. The ceremony was broadcast via live stream for friends and family who were unable to attend and the recording is accessible on the Helix YouTube channel.

On June 4, the recent graduates returned to campus to celebrate at the Aloha Prom — a combination of grad night and prom all in one. The campus was transformed into a beautiful luau-themed venue with beverage stations, a dining area, a dance floor and a photo booth. Attendees were invited to learn the haka, in the tradition of the New Zealand Maori warriors, along with other traditional island dancing, then were treated to a performance by fire dancers and Polynesian and Hawaiian dancers. Following the show, the prom-goers crowded the dance floor and celebrated with their friends until the end of the event.

We wish our graduates all the best as they go out into the world to achieve great things!

2021-22 school year

Helix will return to a full in-person schedule, with students attending classes on campus five days a week, for the 2021-22 school year. A new bell schedule has been approved and will be implemented during the coming school year. Classes will begin at 8:30 a.m. each day, and end at 2:42 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 2:54 p.m. on Friday.

Opportunities for student support will be offered daily, either before or after school, and the popular Helix ASPIRE program will provide before- and after-school activities. Check the school website at helixcharter.net for the most current information regarding the status of the campus.

Athletics success

Athletics during the 2020-21 school year was a whirlwind. Many sports overlapped, and/or took place in different seasons than usual. Athletes generally had less practice time, fewer games, and the opportunity to move on to regional and state playoffs did not exist. With all of that said, our Highlanders made the most of what was available, accomplishing the following in the San Diego CIF playoffs:

The Boys’s volleyball team finished as the CIF Division 2 Runner Up.

The softball team finished as the CIF Division 2 Runner Up.

The Boys’ water polo team finished as the CIF Division 2 Runner Up.

The Girls’ water polo team finished as the CIF Division 1 Runner Up.

The wrestling team placed eighth in the CIF Tournament. Individual finishes include:

Jayden Avila – CIF Champion Heavyweight

Isaiah Graves – Third at 122 lbs.

Lex Lo – Third at 184 lbs.

Troy Nguyen – Fifth at 162 lbs.

The track team had several team and league champions at the Conference meet:

Hailey Lauifi – First place, discus

Audrey Kull – First place,100/300 hurdles

Adren Parker – First place 200m, 400m

Chanel – First Burton place 100m

Jared Jones – Second place 100m

Michael Boone – Third place 100m

Alana Odom – Second place 100/200m

Boys 4 x 100m relay – First place

Girls 4 x 100m relay – First place

Track had further success at the CIF meet:

Boy’s 4 x 100m – First place: Parker, Jones, Van and Boone

Girls 4 x 100m – First place: Odom, Kull, Reichstadt and Burton

Adren Parker – First place 400m, forth place 200m

Alana Odom – Forth place 200m, fourth place 100m

Leila Lauifi – Fifth place shot put

Hailey Lauifi – Sixth place shot put

Michael Boone – Third place 100m

Audrey Kull – Third place 100 Hh

— Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.