La Mesa Spring Valley School District students and families in need have been getting some relief thanks to a program run by City of Hope with partners Hope Alliance and La Mesa Rotary. Every Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. food assistance is offered for pickup at Spring Valley Academy.

“We have been receiving food, gift cards, checks, and donations of time to hand out the food,” said program coordinator Danielle Womack of City of Hope. “I always enjoy seeing the community serve together to be the solution for community. It has been an honor to watch this happen!”

To arrange for pick up or delivery or for questions about the program, call 619-319-4423.