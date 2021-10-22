By JENNIFER OSBORN

Helix High School turned back the clock for Homecoming 2021, incorporating the theme “Throwback to Homecoming.” Homecoming week featured activities related to different decades, including dress up days and lunch time festivities.

The Homecoming game was a match up between Helix and the Steele Canyon Cougars. Historically, this has been a competitive meeting, so it was no surprise that the score was tight throughout. At halftime, the Homecoming court was recognized and Xavier Hunt and Amya Matthewson were crowned King and Queen. The game ended with a Helix victory, pulling it out 27-22. All in attendance were treated to a fireworks display that could be seen even miles away.

The next day was the Homecoming dance, which was held on the Helix campus, outdoors in the Science Quad. It was a very well attended event, and the students were excited to have some semblance of normalcy after so much time with activities being restricted.

2022-23 enrollment

While the current school year is hardly under way, families are already looking ahead to high school enrollment for 2022-23. At Helix, all new student enrollment is done through a lottery, and the process will begin in January. Detailed information will be posted on the school website by December.

Athletic achievement

The Helix Girls’ Varsity Tennis team won the Grossmont Valley League title, going undefeated in League play, and an overall record of 11-6. They will begin play in the CIF playoffs on Oct. 25.

Vocal Music Showcase

Helix Vocal Music presents “Haunted Highland Holidays” on Thursday, Nov 18. Show time is 7 p.m.

— Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.