By JENNIFER OSBORN

While many are still celebrating the start of 2020, some Helix staff members are busy preparing for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The enrollment process is in full swing and it is important for families to be aware of the details if they are interested in sending their child to Helix next school year.

Several information meetings will be held over the next month to offer prospective students and parents/guardians the opportunity to meet the Class of 2024 Grade Level Team and discuss important topics such as Helix Charter High School’s mission and vision; the 5 A’s: Academics, Athletics, Arts, Activities, and Attitude; and an overview of the application process/priority enrollment.

Interested families are required to attend only one of the meetings. No reservation is necessary. Please note: Your position in the lottery is not determined by which meeting you attend. The meeting dates and places are:

Tuesday, Jan. 28: 6 p.m. at Lemon Grove Academy Auditorium

Wednesday, Feb 5: 6 p.m. at Parkway Middle School Auditorium

Thursday, Feb. 6: 6 p.m. at Vista La Mesa Auditorium

Wednesday, Feb. 19: 5, 6, and 7 p.m. at Helix Charter High School (campus location TBD)

Saturday, Feb. 29: 9, 10 and 11 a.m. at Helix Charter High school (campus location TBD)

HIMA Dinner Auction

The Helix Instrumental Music Association (HIMA) is celebrating 28 years of supporting instrumental music at Helix. Join them for a dinner/auction celebration on Saturday, Feb 22, from 6–10 p.m. at the La Mesa Community Center. Your $37 ticket includes dinner, live music, cash bar, and live and silent auctions. For more information, visit the website at helixinstrumental.org.

Helix High School Foundation

The Helix High School Foundation has named Pat Alabanese (Class of ’71) as the new president of the organization. Albanese brings years of experience as part of the Helix campus.

One of Albanese’s first jobs as the new president will be putting on the Highlander Open Golf Tournament. The Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 25 at Carlton Oaks Country Club, with a 1p.m. tee time for all. Live music and dinner will follow.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for as low as $100. Donations for auction items and prizes are also needed. For more information on participating as a golfer or a sponsor, visit the Foundation website at helixhighschoolfoundation.com.

Student achievements

Eight of the top competitors on the Helix Speech & Debate team were invited to represent Helix at one of the top competitions in the country, the MLK Invitational at James Logan High School in the Bay Area. Most of the top teams in California were there and several from other states. The students did very well, each reaching break rounds in one or more events. Results were as follows:

Elaine Alfaro – Semifinalist in Original Oratory (top 14 of 168 competitors)

Eva Anderson – Semifinalist in Program Oral Interpretation (8th of 61 competitors)

Eva Anderson – Quarterfinalist in Humorous Interpretation (81 competitors)

Owen Dahlkamp – Quarterfinalist in Dramatic Interpretation (104 competitors)

Owen Dahlkamp – Quarterfinalist in Oratorical Interpretation (105 competitors)

John Garcia and Jackie Hammack – Double Octos in Public Forum Debate (top 32 of 169 teams)

William Harris – Second place in Original Prose Poetry (54 competitors)

William Harris – Semifinalist in Humorous Interpretation (Top 14 of 81 competitors)

Lucas Osborn – Finalist in Student Congress (16th of 103 competitors)

Ashley Simmons – Sixth place in Oratorical Interpretation (105 competitors)

Performing Arts calendar

The Highland Players present two productions; “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” and “Pygmalion.” “Pygmalion”: is directed by Helix senior Will Harris, in fulfillment of Helix’s Senior Project requirement. Show dates and times are:

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” – Jan. 31, Feb. 4, 6, 8, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 1 and 8 at 2 p.m.

“Pygmalion” – Jan. 30, Feb. 1, 5 and 7 at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit helixdrama.weebly.com

Excellence in Education tours

If you are interested in finding out more about Helix Charter High School, please attend one of our Excellence in Education Tours, held twice monthly. The Tours for February are the 7th the 20th. Reserve your spot using our website, helixcharter.net.

— Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.