Helix Homecoming and other fall events

By Jennifer Osborn | Helix Highlights

Homecoming season is approaching at Helix! This is a time to celebrate our students and welcome our alumni back to campus. There are several ways we will celebrate Homecoming.

First, all alumni are invited to the Alumni Picnic, which will take place on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Helix campus. The event will feature areas for each graduating class, entertainment by Helix students, food available for purchase from student groups, music by alumni bands, a campus tour, an alumni car show, and other great attractions. More information can be found at helixalumni.org.

Next, the Homecoming Game will take place on Friday, Oct. 20 against West Hills High School. Kick off is 7 p.m. The team is currently ranked second in the county. A carnival-themed halftime show will feature the crowning of the 2017 Homecoming Royalty.

Finally, alumni and other members of the community have the opportunity to be a part of the Helix campus, while supporting students going to college. The new Brick Yard is located in front of the new Student Service building, and is the focal point of the new entry to campus.

There is space for 1,200 bricks to be sold to support the Helix Foundation’s scholarship program, with 100 percent of the profit going to college scholarships for Helix students.

There are two sizes — a 4-by-8-inch brick is $100 and can be engraved with three lines of text. An 8-by-8-inch brick is $250 and can be engraved with six lines of text. The order form will be available on the Helix Foundation link found on the school website: helixcharter.net.

Sports medicine program

As part of the Helix EDGE program, students will be able to participate in a Sports Medicine Career Tech Education program on campus.

We are interested in partnering with community members in the medical field to make this program a valuable experience for our students. Please contact josborn@helixcharter.net for information on a kickoff event coming up Sept. 29.

Performing arts calendar

The Highland Players present “Lucky Stiff,” a musical by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens. Show dates are Oct. 4–7, and Oct. 13 and 14. Show time is 7 p.m. in the Black Box Theater. Tickets are available at helixdrama.weebly.com.

The Helix Vocal Music Department presents their “Haunted Helix” concert on Oct. 24 and 25 in the Helix Mainstage Theater. Show times are 7 p.m. each night. Tickets will be available at ticketleap.com.

Excellence in Education Tour

If you are interested in finding out more about Helix Charter High School, please attend one of our Excellence in Education Tours, held twice monthly. The tours for October are Oct. 6 at 8:10 a.m. and Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Reserve your spot by using our website, helixcharter.net.

As always, we welcome your input. Please don’t hesitate to contact me at josborn@helixcharter.net.

—Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.