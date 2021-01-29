By JENNIFER OSBORN

Helix staff members are busy preparing for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The enrollment process is in full swing and it is important for families to be aware of the details if they are interested in sending their child to Helix next school year.

All new students wishing to attend Helix next year need to participate in the lottery process. All incoming freshmen who apply by the deadline of March 5 will have a chance to be offered one of 670 spots with the class of 2025. Students for other grades also need to apply to the lottery – openings at those grade levels vary.

Due to the restrictions on holding gatherings, the administration has made available a recorded meeting designed to meet the Class of 2025 Grade Level Team and discuss important topics such as Helix Charter High School’s mission and vision of the 5 A’s: Academics, Athletics, Arts, Activities, and Attitude; and an overview of the application process/priority enrollment.

Interested families are required to attend the virtual meeting. The recording can be accessed by emailing helix2025@helixcharter.net, and stating that you would like to start the application process for the 2021-22 school year. The team will email you a link to the recording. After viewing the recording, email the team for further instructions.

The Grade Level Team members will also host a question and answer session on Tues, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. for those who have viewed the recording and still have questions. Those wishing to attend the Q&A can register at www.helixcharter.net.

Helix High School Foundation news

The Helix High School Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the Highlander Open Golf Tournament. The tournament will take place on Saturday, May 22 at Carlton Oaks Country Club. This tournament is the Foundation’s biggest fundraiser, helping to fund approximately $50,000 in scholarships each year for graduating Helix seniors.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for as low as $100. Donations for auction items and prizes are also needed. For more information on participating as a golfer or a sponsor, visit the Foundation website at www.helixhighschoolfoundation.com.

Student achievements

Eight of the top competitors on the Helix Speech & Debate team were invited to represent Helix at one of the top competitions in the country, the MLK Invitational, hosted by James Logan High School in the Bay Area. Many of the top teams in California were there and several from other states. The students did very well. Results were as follows:

Ruby Anderson – Fourth place in Dramatic Interpretation (73 competitors)

Ruby Anderson – Semifinalist in Humorous Interpretation (68 competitors)

Owen Dahlkamp – Semifinalist in Dramatic Interpretation (73 competitors)

Laila Del Rio – Quarterfinalist in Program Oral Interpretation (53 competitors)

Stone Eastman – Fifth place in Original Prose Poetry (42 competitors)

Lucas Osborn – Tenth place in Student Congress (83 competitors)

Rachael Sharp – Quarterfinalist in Oratorical Interpretation (73 competitors)

Rachael Sharp – Semifinalist in Original Prose Poetry (42 competitors)

— Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.