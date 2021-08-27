By JENNIFER OSBORN

We’re back! Full, in-person instruction resumed on the Helix campus on Aug. 4. While there are plenty of modifications to keep the campus safe, being back on campus has been well-received by just about everyone!

The year began with two “No Backpack Days.” Students and staff participated in activities designed to reconnect students with their peers, as well as with staff and the campus. For many students, this was the first time they had been on campus, so getting everyone acclimated was a high priority.

Day 2 of No Backpack Days ended with a special event to kick off the Fall ASPIRE program. ASPIRE is an after-hours program at Helix, available to all students to assist in academic support, provide enrichment opportunities, encourage participation in physical activities, and develop health and wellness habits. The ASPIRE kick-off featured inflatable obstacle courses, games, food, a photo booth, and other fun activities. While they were having fun, students were also able to find out about the programs offered through ASPIRE, and sign up for their favorites, such as Baking & Cooking, Beach Volleyball, or Board Games. Regular school days resumed on Aug 6.

Helix Football celebrates 70

The first football game of the year took place on Friday, Aug 12 versus Mira Mesa High School. The Helix Football Alumni, a group of former football players spanning decades, coordinated a 70th anniversary event to celebrate the program. They named All-Decade teams, and honored stand-out coaches and players at a pre-game ceremony. At halftime, all 10 CIF Championship teams were recognized, with many players from those teams attending the event.

With only one losing season from 1976-2019, and an all-time record of 530 wins, 203 losses, and 19 ties, there was plenty for the Helix Football program to celebrate. And to top it off, Helix won the game by a score of 28-20.

Helix biology teacher honored

Helix biology teacher Lenelle Wylie has been selected as the 2021 California Outstanding Biology Teacher Award (OBTA) sponsored by the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), and was recognized at a recent staff meeting for her accomplishment.

Wylie will be honored at the Honors Luncheon at the annual NABT Professional Development Conference. The 2021 NABT Professional Development Conference will be held Nov. 11-14 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Helix Executive Director, Kevin Osborn, wrote this about Wylie:

“Ms. Wylie is continuously looking to improve her instructional practices by participating in various professional development opportunities. She has participated in AP by the Sea at the University of San Diego in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Since 2010 she has been a teacher intern in the week-long training on conservation ecology modules at the San Diego Safari Park. In 2012-13, as a Socrates Fellowship at UC- San Diego, she worked on improving curriculum development and implementation of labs based on current research. From 2013-2017 Ms. Wylie participated in San Diego State University’s Noyce Master Teaching Fellowship. As a Noyce Fellow, she was one of 16 math and 16 science teachers who received intense professional development designed to improve practice, develop teacher leadership and engage in discourse with like-minded professionals in secondary math and science education. All of these professional development experiences not only prepared Ms. Wylie for success in her classroom but also as a teacher leader at Helix.”

Helix sophomore named to National Council

Helix sophomore Riley Hull has been named to the 2021-22 Student Leadership Council for the National Organization for Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).

From Helix’s SADD advisor Cheryl Tyler:

“I couldn’t be prouder of this young lady. Riley is only a sophomore and was chosen to be one of just eight nationwide-representatives. This is an incredible opportunity for both Riley and Helix Charter High School. Under Riley’s leadership, we are looking forward to having a great year.”

— Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.