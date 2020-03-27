By JENNIFER OSBORN

Just two weeks ago, Helix students were completing finals and heading into a two-week spring break. With the ongoing issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, so much has changed since that time, and it is important that our community be aware of the plans in place for Helix students and staff. This information is accurate as of the time of this writing, but as is true with just about everything during this crisis, these plans are fluid and can change as information becomes available.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom opined that it is possible that schools will not reopen until the fall, at this time there is no decision regarding the length of school closures in California. Decisions regarding school closures are still being made at a local level, and Helix is following directives set by San Diego County officials.

While classes were scheduled to resume on Monday, March 30, in compliance with the most recent orders, Helix will be closed to students until Friday, April 10. As of this writing, classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, April 13. However, decisions regarding reopening will be made in conjunction with local public health officials. The protection of our students, families, staff, and community is a top priority.

There have been some decisions that will affect the remainder of the school year. As of today, here is what is in effect:

March 30 through April 10, Helix teaching staff will be providing enrichment learning opportunities to students using Canvas, the online course platform used by students and teachers at Helix.

Grossmont College has moved all Grossmont Community College-Helix Dual Enrollment courses to online platforms through the end of the spring semester. Students who are taking college courses on the Helix campus will complete these courses online.

All extra-curricular and co-curricular activities, sporting events, practices, rehearsals, and meetings are cancelled through April 10. Further cancellations may be deemed necessary depending on the evolving information and directives. The prom, originally scheduled for April 18 will be cancelled and rescheduled if possible.

Meal service will begin at Helix at the end of spring break, Monday, March 30. Meal service will be set up at the school, where drive-up and walk-up service will be available. Meals will be available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Families will be able to take breakfast and lunch for each child at the point of service.

Due to potential safety issues related to completing Senior Projects in the community, the Senior Project graduation requirement is waived for the Class of 2020. Students who have completed their Senior Project may receive graduation distinction, honors, and recognition.

Senior Boards are still scheduled to occur May 26–27, and we are still seeking community members to serve as judges. Of course, this remains a tentative plan, and adjustments will be made as necessary.

Due to potential safety issues related to participating in community service, the community service graduation requirement is waived for the Class of 2020. Students that have already completed their community service hours may receive graduation distinction, honors, and recognition. The community service requirement for the other graduating classes will continue, however we ask that students not participate in community service until county public health officials eliminate the social gathering and distancing requirements.

The Helix Administration will continue to assess information and directives from local officials to address any further concerns related to COVID-19, and decisions will be made in accordance with their guidance.

