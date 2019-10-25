By DAVE THOMAS | La Mesa Courier

With a goal of completion set for early 2020, work continues on gymnasium renovations at Helix High.

According to Damon Chase, the school’s grade level principal (Class of 2020) and athletic director, things are moving along.

Built in 1960, the current gym renovation/modernization project began a little more than a year ago.

Chase pointed out that the project includes a new roof, air conditioning, restrooms, storage, concessions, and ticket areas. The renovation kept the four walls of the original plan and added upgraded and accessible bathrooms, ticket/concession areas and storage.

With school and funds from a San Diego County grant, a new floor was installed. Phase II of this project includes new hoops, scoreboards, A/V system, and bleachers. This is being funded by the school, more county funds, and a Grossmont High School District bond measure.

“We hope to have the entire project complete by late February 2020,” Chase commented.

As with any major renovation/modernization project, people will be displaced for a period of time. Such has been the case with the indoor sports teams at Helix normally relying on the gym for both practice and games.

“The scheduling challenges and inability to have home games has been an unfortunate situation for our school, community, and students,” Chase went on to say. “Fortunately, we have worked with the Boys and Girls Club to secure practice times.”

Chase added that as of now, all Helix teams normally using the gym for home matches will be on the road all season. Because of scheduling issues, Helix will be the away team.

While they often say patience is a virtue, the long amount of time necessary to make such major renovations will hopefully be appreciated once the community gets the final look at what is being done.

“People like what they see with the renovations that have taken place so far,” Chase said. “It is disappointing that we are unable to host games at this time, but look forward to the opportunity to show off all the work that has been done as soon as possible.”

According to Chase, the school will have a ribbon cutting/grand opening when the project is complete.

— Dave Thomas is a freelance sports writer.