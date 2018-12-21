By Jennifer Osborn

As 2018 comes to a close, Helix staff are hard at work planning for the 2019-20 school year. The enrollment process is about to begin, and we are excited to welcome a new group of Highlanders to our campus.

As a charter school, enrollment at Helix is open to any resident of the state of California. However, there is a priority system set up for our lottery. Acceptance into Helix is based on the following:

First priority acceptance: Siblings of current Helix students in grades nine, 10, 11.

Second priority acceptance: Residents of the former attendance area of Helix High School (refer to the searchable boundary map on the school website).

Third priority: Children of Helix employees.

Fourth priority: Students who make a two-year commitment to be in the bagpipe program (limited spaces available).

Fifth priority: Residents of the Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD).

Sixth priority: All other applicants.

Regardless of what your attendance area is, as determined by your local school district, families can choose to apply to Helix. To apply, you must attend an information meeting where you will receive directions and an access code for the online “Intent to Enroll/Application” form.

Information Nights will provide prospective students and parents/guardians with the opportunity to meet the Class of 2023 Grade Level Team and discuss the following important topics:

Helix Charter High School’s Mission and Vision.

The five As: Academics, Athletics, Arts, Activities, and Attitude.

The application process/priority enrollment.

All interested families are required to attend one of the evenings offered. No reservation is necessary. Due to the importance of the information being shared, all meetings will begin promptly at the indicated start time. Families arriving late may not be admitted. Please plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early.

Please note: Lottery position is not determined by which meeting is attended.

Meeting dates and locations are as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. — Helix Charter High School Performing Arts Complex

Thursday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m. — Helix Charter High School Performing Arts Complex

Thursday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m. — Lemon Grove Academy Auditorium

Thursday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m. — Vista La Mesa Auditorium

Thursday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. — La Mesa Arts Academy Auditorium

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m. — Parkway Middle School Auditorium

Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. — Helix Charter High School Performing Arts Complex

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Journalism students telling stories

This month, the staff of the campus online newspaper, The Highland Fling, learned about the inverted pyramid structure of a news story, which is a method of writing that allows the basics of the story to be included at the beginning of the story, then more detailed as the story progresses.

A visit from Cathy Scott — investigative reporter, bestselling author and Helix alumnus — helped cement this learning. She shared her tales from the field, including being the first to break the story of rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder, her work with Shakur biographer Kevin Powell, and many others that had the journalism students on the edge of their seats.

The Highland Fling staff are also creating podcast content on WeVideo. These are short, 5-minute podcast episodes, which allow staff writers to discuss current headlines based on newspaper sections. These podcasts allow readers to get to know the writers in a more personalized way. The most recent edition of the Highland Fling, along with staff podcasts, can be found on the publication’s website, highlandfling.helixcharter.net.

Community member tour

If you are interested in finding out more about Helix Charter High School, please attend one of our Excellence in Education Tours, held monthly. Upcoming tours will be Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m., and Feb. 1 at 8:10 a.m. Reserve your spot using our website, www.helixcharter.net.

As always, we welcome your input. Please don’t hesitate to contact me at josborn@helixcharter.net.

—Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.