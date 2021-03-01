By JENNIFER OSBORN

The Helix community suffered a great loss with news of the passing of Mrs. Peggy Crabtree. She has been a staple at Helix, graduating in 1967, then rejoining as a staff member in 1994. Since then, Mrs. Crabtree served the Helix community with honor and distinction as Library support personnel. Over the years, everyone entering the Library had the pleasure of being greeted by her with a smile and advice or some remembrance of some bit of Helix history or life in general.

We are all heartbroken at this sudden loss and understand that this will impact our staff, our students and community greatly. There are few words to say that can embody Peggy’s impact on our campus; she was truly a Scottie and will always be remembered as such.

The Helix High School Foundation has started a scholarship in her name. Mrs. Crabtree would be honored to be able to continue to help Helix students pursue their goals. To donate, visit www.helixhighschoolfoundation.com.

Campus update: With public health guidance and guidelines changing all the time, it can be hard to keep up with the latest information. Currently, Helix students are participating in academic support programs on campus, as well as athletics or other after-school/co-curricular activities. Any updates regarding students participating in on-campus activities can be found on the Helix website, www.helixcharter.net.

2021-22 enrollment: It is not too late to enter the lottery for enrollment at Helix for the 2021-22 school year. All new students wishing to attend Helix next year need to participate in the lottery process. Interested families can access a recorded meeting through the Helix website, helixcharter.net. After watching the meeting, email helix2025@helixcharter.net for further instructions. The deadline to apply is March 5 at 3 p.m. Anyone applying after that time will be placed on the waiting list.

Highlander Open Golf Tournament: After a one-year hiatus, the Helix High School Foundation will once again host the Highlander Open Golf Tournament. The tournament will take place on May 22, 2021, at the Chula Vista Golf Course, located at 4475 Bonita Road in Bonita. Sponsorship opportunities are available, starting at just $100. For more information, or to register, visit www.helixhighschoolfoundation.com.

Hall of Fame coach: Helix Speech and Debate coach Gregg Osborn has been voted into the California High School Speech Association (CHSSA) Hall of Fame. The CHSSA Hall of Fame was established in 1985 to celebrate the dedication and hard work of coaches in California that have served for a minimum of fifteen years in the activity and have shown leadership outside of their respective schools. Osborn has coached hundreds of Helix students over his 22 years in the position. Five team members have become state champions, and dozens have finished in the top 15 in the state. Osborn will be inducted this year during the Virtual CHSSA State Championships.

— Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix charter High School.