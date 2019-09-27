By JENNIFER OSBORN

A new school year brings new opportunities for students, and that is certainly true at Helix. In the 2019-20 school year, Helix continues to offer college courses on the Helix campus. These courses are part of the dual-enrollment program, which allows students to earn college credits and credits toward high school graduation at the same time. Each year, more classes are offered, giving students a head start on their college education.

One dual-enrollment class being offered this year is Business 195, which focuses on financial decision-making and management. Students learn about topics such as life-long financial planning, budgeting, managing checking and savings accounts, building and maintaining good credit, retirement and estate planning, insurance, home ownership, and building an investment portfolio.

Instructor Amy Hull, who has a master’s degree in business administration (MBA), says that teaching things like theories and formulas is an important part of the course, but even more important is connecting those ideas to the students’ decision-making.

“There are different financial decision life stages,” Hull said. “I really focus on the things that are applicable to them in their different phases of life.”

For example, if students know they want to go to college in four years, and they know they need a specific amount of money, they can use what they learn in this class to find out how much they should invest/save now to make their dream college a reality.

Another opportunity being offered to students is a program called College 101. Students who participate in this program, led by Helix’s College Access Counselor Cathy Singer, learn just about everything they need to know about applying to college, such as deciding where to apply, how to craft a personal statement, how to complete the common application for the University of California and California State University systems, applying for financial aid, how to choose which school to attend, how to survive college and more. Students who participate in the program have access to a share of 200 scholarships to put toward their college education.

Dual enrollment and College 101 fit right in with Helix’s mission to provide a comprehensive education that prepares all students to graduate college-ready and equipped to reach their personal and academic potential.



Climate Strike 2019

In September, youth all over the world participated in a climate strike – an idea generated at a global youth summit in 2015. The premise of the event is to bring together thousands, or even millions, into an empowering global network while acting locally to stop climate change.

Students in Helix’s Environmental Club took this opportunity to spread awareness around campus. Leaders of the club — Danika Zikas, Meisha Myers, Natalie Phan, Lucy Ellison, and Aneesa Ricks — worked with Helix administration to organize a march and forum to reach out to their peers. Time was set aside during lunch break for students who wished to participate.



Zikas gave this account of the event:

“During the Global Climate Strike March, we provided snacks, stickers, handmade signs courtesy of our club members, and music to bring people together for a common purpose: to decrease the use of fossil fuels, promote the Green New Deal, and bolster wider awareness overall. The Environmental Club board members talked for about a minute and a half each about the impacts of and solutions for climate change. We then all marched from the inside of school to the front, then wrapped around back to the Science Quad. We wrapped up the march by thanking everyone and having them write on poster paper ideas for sustainable swaps and ideas for stopping climate change.”



Upcoming events

Helix Orchestra with the La Mesa Arts Academy Orchestra present “Coffee and Classics” on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Helix Mainstage Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and are available at helixinstrumental.ticketleap.com.

Homecoming Game – Helix vs. El Capitan, Friday, Oct. 4, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for elementary and middle school students, $3 for seniors (55+), and free for Helix students with an ASB card.

The Highland Players production of “The Sound of Music” – Oct. 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 in the Helix Mainstage Theater. Showtimes are: 6 p.m. on Thursday, 7 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays. Tickets are available at highlandplayers.ticketleap.com.

Helix Alumni Committee All-Class Picnic – Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Helix. For more information, visit helixalumni.wixsite.com.



Excellence in Education tours

If you are interested in finding out more about Helix Charter High School, please attend one of our Excellence in Education tours, held twice monthly. The tours for October are Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m., and Oct. 18 at 8:10 a.m. Reserve your spot using our website, helixcharter.net.

