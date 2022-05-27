It’s been three years since a traditional prom graced the presence of Helix Charter High School.

A school based on traditions and excellence the Class of 2022 has not had the “normal” high school experience. They approached a pandemic head on and are coming out on the other side. This year our class officers wanted to focus on giving their fellow seniors a night to remember, “A Tale As Old As Time” and what better place to do that last Saturday then the nostalgic US Grant.

Elegance and grace filled the air and the students looked stunning. Even more important than their attire was the joy on their faces. Beautiful venue, amazing DJ, delicious food and photos, memories that will last a life time. It was perfect.

Congratulations to the Class of 2022.

Editor’s note: Article and photos provided by Jaime Woodland.