By JENNIFER OSBORN

Helix students have completed the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year! Freshmen experienced their first high school finals week, and returning students became more accustomed to finals via Chromebook.

To celebrate being one finals week closer to graduation, the Grade Level Team for the class of 2021 hosted a “Drive-Through Donut” event. Seniors were invited to drive through the school parking lot, where they were greeted by Helix staff members who handed them, you guessed it, a donut!

Signs provided by Yard Marquee welcomed the students and offered words of encouragement, including “Donut Stop Believing!” This was an opportunity for staff and students to see each other in person, even if just for a moment.

Helix ranked No. 1

Niche.com has named Helix the No. 1 Charter High School in the San Diego Area. Niche is a ranking and review site that evaluates K-12 schools all over the country, using various data sets and different ranking criteria. Besides the top ranking as a San Diego area charter school, Helix was ranked the fifth-best charter high school in California, 29th in the nation, and placed 13th in Niche’s “Standout High Schools” in California.

Legendary coach retiring

After 50 years in the Helix basketball program as a player and coach, John Singer is retiring. He has spent the last 39 years at the helm of one of the most successful programs in the CIF San Diego Section. Under his leadership, his teams won 19 League Championships, four boys CIF Championships, and one girls CIF Championship.

Singer compiled 741 wins with his boys teams and another 200 coaching the girls. In 2017, his team won the CIF Championship, SoCal Regional, and was the State Runner-Up. He leaves as the second most winningest basketball coach in CIF San Diego Section history.

Helix thanks Coach Singer for his service to the student-athletes and wishes him well in retirement.

A message from Helix High School Foundation president Pat Albanese

Now, more than any other time, the Helix High School Foundation urgently invites you to contribute to our students and their future at Helix as they navigate this “new normal” of physical distancing. In spite of these new parameters, the resilience and perseverance of Helix students continues to be amazing as they acclimate to distance learning and the loss of many familiar day-to-day experiences they would otherwise be having at their school site, surrounded by teachers and friends. As you make your donation, please keep in mind how very much appreciated your support is, especially this 2020-2021 school year.

This past year, the Helix High School Foundation was able to make a tremendous difference in the lives of students by distributing $42,000 in scholarships to 30 diverse and deserving graduating Helix seniors. The Helix High School Foundation has a legacy of 14 years providing Scotties with financial support. In total, we have funded $771,450 in scholarships benefiting 530 students in their post-high school education. The need this year is greater than ever.

The Helix High School Foundation is a 501c-3 nonprofit whose mission is to raise funds to help students pursue educational opportunities and to support special projects that align with Helix’s educational goals.

Tax deductible donations may be made online at helixhighschoolfoundation.com or by check made out to the Helix Foundation (7323 University Ave, La Mesa, CA 91942). You may also wish to join other alumni who have included us in their estate or trust planning. If you choose this option, we are available to assist you with that process. Thank you in advance for considering the importance of your gift, this year especially, to the Helix High School Foundation.

— Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.