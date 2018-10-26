Helix aims to educate for jobs of the future

By Jennifer Osborn | Helix Charter High School

Let’s look 10 years into the future. What advances will take place in the next 10 years that will affect the job market, and what jobs will even be available? That is one thing always being considered at Helix — educating today’s students can be tricky because many of them will end up in jobs that don’t even exist today. To that end, the Helix Career Tech Education (CTE) program staff has identified high-need, high-wage, high-skill areas of focus to help students have a leg up in the future. The programs within the CTE program are business, sports medicine, computer science, and future educators.

Helix’s business department has a focus on entrepreneurship. The program gives students the opportunity to learn about different areas of business such as developing a business idea, marketing, networking, and more. This year, students are working with the Helix EDGE lab to open a silkscreening and engraving company. The EDGE lab is a space on campus where students can innovate and create, using the latest technology such as 3-D printers, 3-D cameras, vinyl-cutting machines and much more. The newest pieces of equipment are a laser engraver and a five-color silkscreening system. Students in the business program have created a catalog of products, which will be created using this new equipment. They will kick off their business selling these products in mid-November. You can follow the Helix EDGE program on Instagram at @helix.edge and Twitter at @helixedge.

The sports medicine department is fortunate to have two full-time athletic trainers to work with students. The trainers, Kathryn Welch and Andie Jimenez, teach courses as well as provide support to the athletic department, treating athletes for injuries and more. Students in the sports medicine program work with the trainers, attending athletic events and learning techniques through hands-on experience. The newly remodeled facilities are a great addition to the program, allowing the student trainers to get to see real-life examples, and the athletes get top-notch care.

The computer science program is in its second year and is seeing huge growth in participation. The number of students enrolled in AP computer science was beyond expectations, and they were very successful on last year’s AP test.

The future educators program will be implemented next school year, but groundwork has already been laid through a grant awarded to Helix for research and development. Students interested in the career have been participating in a club on campus, which will directly transition to the program next year.

Super Scotties in action

The Helix Super Scotties are taking on new challenges. Students in Helix’s chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) are teaming up with students with moderate to severe intellectual and physical disabilities to put on Super Scotties Sports. Lead by junior Veronica Berg, the NHS students are organizing opportunities for the Super Scotties to participate in various sports along with members of the varsity teams. This month, the water polo team hosted the Super Scotties, leading them in shooting and passing drills, giving everyone the opportunity to take a shot and even play goalie. This experience is rewarding for all of the students who participate and the Super Scotties are looking forward to their next sports — football and cheerleading!

Performing Arts Calendar

Helix Choir Halloween Concert – “Haunted Helix”; Oct. 29 and 30, 7 p.m. in the Helix Mainstage Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and students.

The Highland Players present “Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play”; Nov. 7–10, 16 and 17, 7 p.m. in the Helix Blackbox Theater and the Mainstage Theater. Tickets are $10, $8 for students.

2019-20 enrollment

Believe it or not, enrollment for the 2019-20 school year is rapidly approaching. Families interested in enrolling their incoming ninth grader, or new students in grades 10–12, will need to keep an eye out for information regarding the process. We anticipate having this information finalized by early January. When information is available, it will be found on the school website, helixcharter.net. (Click on “Entrance Boundary/Lottery Information” on the left side of the page.)

Community member tour

If you are interested in finding out more about Helix Charter High School, please attend one of our Excellence in Education Tours, held monthly. The tours for November are Nov. 2 at 8:10 a.m., Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m., and Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. Reserve your spot using our website, helixcharter.net.

—Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.