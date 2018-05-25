‘Healthcare Heroes’ honored at event

By Harrison Rahm

On May 16, over a hundred people came together in a banquet room at the Sycuan Golf Resort for the annual Healthcare Hero Awards. The event, organized by the Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD), serves to recognize outstanding volunteer caregivers. This year, the district recognized seven volunteers for their work to provide care to members of the community.

The event was hosted by retired KGTV/10NEWS anchor Bill Griffith who presented the volunteers with glass plaques. The event also included a lunch and a screening of a video detailing the work of each volunteer. Attendees noted the positive atmosphere at the event as everyone was excited to recognize the work of these selfless individuals.

Honorees included Dee Davis, Center for Community Solutions volunteer, Rick Doremus, Home of Guiding Hands volunteer, Shawn Kelley, Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego (TIP) volunteer, Ally Kellogg, Sharp Grossmont Hospital volunteer, Dr. Tryna Ramos, Volunteers in Medicine volunteer, and Chuck and Jan Vermillion, American Cancer Society volunteers.

In addition to the awards, the volunteers received recognition from 38th Senate District State Senator Joel Anderson.

“The way these folks dedicate themselves to helping others is inspiring,” Anderson said. “I am grateful for all they do to improve the health of our community.”

The volunteers also received Senate certificates of recognition in honor of their outstanding service to the community.

Barry Jantz, CEO, Grossmont Healthcare District, also commented on the value of the honorees’ work.

“Volunteers are a significant part of care teams in local health organizations, working alongside doctors, nurses, community health workers, neighborhood navigators, paramedics, and pharmacists to address the community’s medical and social needs,” he said. “Nominated by their peers, honorees are considered as true unsung heroes of healthcare whose day-in and day-out work might not otherwise be celebrated.”

The Grossmont Healthcare District holds this event every year to honor significant members of the community. More information on this event and others is available on the group’s Facebook page, @grossmonthealthcare. The group also accepts nominations for Healthcare Heroes at bit.ly/2J35Krc.

— Harrison Rahm is a legislative intern for State Senator Joel Anderson.