La Mesa Courier Holiday Guide 2017

AR Workshop

1010 University Ave. Suite C211, San Diego 92103

619-701-6794| arworkshop.com/sandiego

AR Workshop is a boutique DIY (do-it-yourself) studio that offers hands-on classes for creating custom and charming home decor from raw materials.

Join an instructor-led workshop to make custom wood signs, framed signs, canvas pillows, lazy susans, centerpiece boxes, tote bags and more. AR Workshop will help you take your home decor to the next level and have fun while creating it.

Check out the workshop schedule and find a date where your preferred project is offered. You can come alone or invite friends and family to join you.

When you book a workshop, you will choose a graphic design from our many options and enter your project information, so we can prepare the needed materials before you arrive.

We provide all of the tools, materials, and step-by-step instructions you will need to complete your workshop. Sip your favorite drink and have fun letting your inner “craftinista” shine.

_______________________________________________________

Anthony’s Fish Grotto La Mesa

5575 Lake Park Way, Suite 211, La Mesa 91942

619-713-1950 | anthonysfishgrotto.com

Anthony’s Fish Grotto La Mesa is East County’s premier spot to entertain family and out of town guests this holiday season. The gorgeous location is nestled on a private pond and was just awarded a “Keep La Mesa Beautiful” commendation for its lush landscaping.

This local icon is renowned for its large selection of fresh seafood dishes, a well-priced wine list, and a fabulous happy hour Monday through Friday 3:30 to 6 p.m. The location also offers multiple menu options and venues for group dining and banquets, as well as its own fresh seafood retail market. The retail market offers a great selection of hand-picked seafood, and also locally popular pre-made and ready-made holiday and game day seafood party platters. Don’t forget everyone’s favorite holiday gift — an Anthony’s gift card.

Anthony’s was started by Catherine “Mama” Ghio in 1946 and is still family owned and operated by her grandchildren. Her recipes and sauces are still closely held secrets made to the same exacting standards she demanded 70 years ago.

_______________________________________________________

Michael A. Collins Fine Jewelry

8501 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa 91941

619-589-8330 | Michaelcollinsjewelry.com

Whether you seek custom designed jewelry, a beautifully refurbished Rolex watch, an expert jewelry appraisal or a skillful jewelry repair, Michael A. Collins Fine Jewelers will be delighted to demonstrate that it’s a unique full-service jewelry store.

Owner, Michael A. Collins, takes tremendous pride in providing quality products and services to his customers. Many San Diegans have considered him their “jewelry guru” since 1980, when he opened his La Mesa store. Michael helps customers make their jewelry design concepts a reality. Starting with an idea on paper, he produces a wax carving and then casts it in silver, gold, or platinum. Michael also loves working with color and he has three people who travel the world to find interesting pieces for him, in all hues.

Experience the difference of working with a talented jewelry designer who can create custom jewelry that will be treasured for years to come. Michael guarantees customer satisfaction. He knows that you have high standards, but his focus on quality ensures that you’ll become a loyal customer.

_______________________________________________________

Suzie’s Hallmark

2828 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon 92020

619-698-7202 | tinyurl.com/jj83j5z

Remember: Life is a special occasion.

Here at Suzie’s Hallmark, we are your one-stop holiday and specialty store. Our convenient location makes us the perfect choice for shopping, and our easy access and large assortment of items will meet all your needs.

You will find our store filled with gifts and opportunities to brighten anyone’s day. Locally owned and operated by Suzanne Collier — who has been representing Hallmark for 35 years — with a tradition you can count on. Our helpful and dedicated team is willing to uncover that special item or recommend any one of our vast amount of treasures.

Let us help you make each day special. We care.

_______________________________________________________

Free Rein Boutique

5500 Grossmont Center Drive #45, La Mesa 91942

619-549-1404 | freereinfashion.mysimplestore.com

A little over one year ago, Heather — the owner of Free Rein Boutique — was going ten years strong as a manager at the Enterprise Car Rentals (San Diego Airport location). However, she had always had a passion for the fashion industry.

Heather decided to make the bold move of quitting her current job and following her dream, signing a lease for retail space at the Grossmont Shopping Center. Heather says that word of mouth has really helped her in her endeavors and helped to establish her business.

She and is extraordinarily thankful that the community of La Mesa is actively supportive of small businesses (especially hers!). Happy holidays, La Mesa, from Free Rein Boutique!

_______________________________________________________

Sycuan Casino

5469 Casino Way, El Cajon 92019

619-445-6002 | sycuan.com

Feel at home as you walk through the doors of Sycuan Casino, San Diego’s top choice for fun and excitement in a casual environment.

Located in the heart of America’s Finest City, Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace back in 1983. Now, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012 with additional enhancements in 2015, Sycuan now features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, poker, bingo and a variety of restaurants to choose from.

Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego’s first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room — complete with its own separate entrance and Paipa’s Surf & Turf buffet.

The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs; bar-top slot machines; a stadium-sized menu; over 30 beers on tap; the Party Pit, complete with three blackjack tables; an extensive collection of sports memorabilia; and a high-energy atmosphere.

Sycuan’s intimate 457-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24-hours, daily.

