By DAVE THOMAS | La Mesa Courier

With fall football practice already underway, Grossmont High and its fans are hoping for a big season on the gridiron.

The Foothillers, under head coach Tom Karlo (eighth year at the helm), finished 4-8 a season ago. Grossmont beat Madison in the first round of the CIF Division I playoffs.

La Mesa Courier recently caught up with Karlo to discuss the upcoming season.

About how many kids are you expecting out for this year’s team? Did you graduate a lot from the 2018 squad?

I have 71 players on varsity. We graduated 22 seniors.

Coming into this season, what do you see as the team’s strengths and any areas that may be challenges?

We have a returning quarterback and four of five offensive linemen back. The wide receivers group is young, while our running back is dynamic. On defense, we have four returning starters and a bunch of good, solid guys coming up.

Looking at the team’s schedule, what do you see as some of the tougher games, rivalries etc.?

Our league is always tough. Our schedule is tough.

As for goals this season, what do you want to see this team accomplish when all is said and done?

We want to be in the Open — we were in the Open in 2016 and 2017.

Grossmont begins regular season action Friday, Aug. 23, when it hosts Mira Mesa High.

From there, the Foothillers have four more home games in a row before heading out on the road the first weekend of October.

The regular season concludes Friday, Nov. 1, at El Capitan.

Grossmont 2019 Regular Season Schedule

Aug. 23 – Mira Mesa – Home

Aug. 30 – Mater Dei – Home

Sept. 13 – Olympian – Home

Sept. 20 – Valley View – Home

Sept. 27 – Madison – Home

Oct. 4 – Valhalla – Away

Oct. 11 – Granite Hills – Away

Oct. 18 – Helix – Home

Oct. 25 – Steele Canyon – Home

Nov. 1 – El Capitan – Away