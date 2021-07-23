By CONNIE and LYNN BAER

In a school year filled with seemingly unprecedented challenges, this spring Grossmont High School sports teams were able to take the field and the court and achieve amazing successes despite the abbreviated seasons and the social distancing and mask mandates. Some athletes were even able to play two sports at once, thanks to supportive coaching staffs.

League and CIF Teams

Several teams were league champions, including four Hills League Champions: boys water polo, boys lacrosse, girls basketball and baseball. The girls water polo team was Valley League Champions.

Five teams were in CIF competition — four of them in the Open Division as one of the top 10 teams in the county: baseball, boys lacrosse, boys water polo and girls water polo, with baseball finishing second in the Open Division CIF final game.

Several Foothillers were selected for San Diego County Wide Honors. The All-San Diego Section Teams honorees included Boys Water Polo First Team, senior Ty Case; Girls Water Polo Second Team, junior Kathie O’Laughlin; and Boys Lacrosse Second Team, juniors Bryce Scurlock and Ziggy Ianessa.

The San Diego County Wide Baseball Pitcher of the Year was Evan Vasiliou and along with Evan several teammates were First Team selections: outfielder Austin Smith, infielder senior Caleb Hommel, and catcher senior Isaiah Gomez. Coach Jordan Abruzzo was selected All-San Diego Section Baseball Coach of the Year.

Also, the San Diego Union-Tribune honored football and baseball athlete Justin Brown as the San Diego County Boy Athlete of the Year. Playing two sports at once, Justin was quarterback for the football team, completing 60.7 percent of his 49 throws with only four interceptions; in baseball, first baseman Justin hit .363 with multiple RBI games.

A unique golfing duo

The Freeman sisters, junior Carissa and freshman Erica, were selected for the Grossmont All-League 1st Team for ladies golf and were later selected for the Grossmont All-Conference Team. In early June, Carissa made the top 110 girls in San Diego County to be invited to play the first round for CIF, then was one of the top 28 invited to play in the CIF final round at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad. This is the third year in a row that Carissa has qualified for CIF representing Grossmont High School. Next year bodes well for the lady Foothiller golfers with the Freeman sisters on the team.

101st Anniversary Football Game vs Sweetwater

The first Foothiller sports date to circle on your calendar for next school year is the GHS vs. Sweetwater High School football game on Friday, Aug. 20. This game marks the 101st anniversary of the first football game played between Sweetwater and Grossmont on Oct. 1, 1920.

That first year, Grossmont’s 13 member football team, led by Coach Becker, played four games against National City, Coronado, Army and Navy, and Escondido; despite losing all four games, the yearbook states, “Grossmont is due to have a winning team, when she battles on the Gridiron again.”

Grossmont students were bused to the games in National City as they eagerly cheered for their team as they played the “Sweeties” as they were known at Grossmont.

That first game began a fierce yearly rivalry from 1920-1960, which is documented on the perpetual trophy we call the “Bucket Trophy.” In 1923 and 1924, the two schools played twice each year with Sweetwater winning all four games. Over the years, of the 41 games, Grossmont won 22, with Sweetwater winning 18, with one tie in 1929.

Amazingly, Sweetwater High School is also celebrating its 101st anniversary in 2021. Please join us as we relive some historic memories. Before the game, former Foothiller and Sweetwater High School football players from any year will be acknowledged.

The GHS Museum will be open Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Check our website for more information about visiting hours at foothillermuseum.com or contact us at ghsmuseum@guhsd.net and 619-668-6140.

Save the date!

Friday, Aug. 20

4-7 p.m.: GHS Museum Open in Its New Location

7 p.m.: Varsity Football Game vs. Sweetwater High

— Connie and Lynn Baer write on behalf of the Grossmont High School Museum.