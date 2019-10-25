By CONNIE and LYNN BAER

Since its beginnings, Grossmont High School has offered a varied educational experience for its students. Very quickly, the quality of Grossmont’s performing arts classes became a source of pride for the community as every performance was greeted by a full house. Today’s programs continue this historic heritage.

Instrumental Music update from Director Ray Webb

Your Royal Blue Regiment earned a top music score for all bands at the first field tournament of the year at Escondido High School on Oct. 5. This was our first opportunity to use the instruments that were purchased with funds donated from our amazing alumni, retirees, and the GHS Educational Foundation.

Alumni from graduating classes ranging from 1949 to 1975 have participated. To date, $9,840 has been donated. Thank you so much!

In addition, $2,000 was donated by the La Mesa Community Welfare Association after reading about our need in the La Mesa Courier. Beyond these monetary donations, a very valuable trombone was donated. The new price of the instruments purchased with donated funds would have been $27,000. These instruments were purchased from private parties and instrument resellers at a cost of only $8,070.

Again, thank you to everyone that has given to help our students play with excellence and produce the vaunted “Grossmont Sound.”

If anyone has a musical instrument to donate, please contact Ray Webb at 719-332-1832 or rwebb@guhsd.net. Also, the program welcomes additional donations to purchase much-needed instruments.

String orchestra’s exciting news

Director Karen Childress-Evans recently shared the news that the Scottish Rite Valley of San Diego and Scottish Rite Masons of California recently donated $5,000 to the Grossmont High School Orchestra to help defray expenses for an exciting Disney musical workshop for all GHS orchestra students in spring of 2020. Scottish Rite Masons strive to improve their communities through personal service to others and financial support.

Because of their generosity, beginning, intermediate and advanced orchestra Foothillers will visit Disneyland to participate in a performing arts workshop entitled “Music 101: Inside the Soundtrack of Disneyland.” This workshop will provide a Disney entertainment professional who will help students discover the integral role that music plays at the Disneyland resort.

Students will test their knowledge with fun, interactive exercises as they explore areas of the resort together during this two-hour workshop and explore the powerful role music plays in creating the immersive lands and attractions at Disney parks.

Through artistic sound analysis, a musical scavenger hunt throughout the park, and a deeper look into the storytelling power of music, students will gain a hands-on understanding of how music can create emotion, atmospheric tone and a vivid sense of time and place.

The Grossmont Strings began a serious regrowth six years ago under the direction of then-Band Director James Llamas. In the past four years under the direction of Band Director Ray Webb and the support of volunteer and string specialist, Dr. Karen Childress-Evans, this group of dedicated musicians has grown from six to about 40 students. There are no regular middle school feeder string programs into GHS yet, so the majority of students begin their orchestra experience as ninth graders.

Guitar classes

The most exciting news for the guitar program this year is that due to demand, a third section has been added for the first time in over 10 years! There are currently 110 students enrolled in guitar.

With the additional students, we have 50 students without his or her own guitar. We welcome donations of used guitars (broken strings OK) or the $100 needed to purchase a guitar. Please contact Jeremy Cooke for information on how you can help at jcooke@guhsd.net or 619-6190.

Vocal Music update

The Vocal Music Department held their fall concert on Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Santa Sophia Catholic Church.

They are currently preparing for the American Choral Directors Association Festival at Point Loma Nazarene University on Nov. 1.

The Red Robe Choir will perform live on KUSI News Channel 9 at a future date this year.

To see these talented students in person, come to their Winter Concert Dec. 6, 7 p.m., at the Foothills United Methodist Church.

From Feb. 14 to Feb. 23, 2020, the choir will be in France and Monaco on their annual concert tour.

Drama department

Because the new Event Center, with its theater and black box, will be finished summer of 2020, join us to see the final shows in the Little Theater.

The Foothiller Players’ first show is “Failure: A Love Story” at 7 p.m., Nov. 6-9 and Nov. 13-16.

Their spring show is “Freaky Friday,” playing March 11-14 and March 18-21 at 7 p.m.

The prices for all shows are $8 with an ASB sticker and $10 general admission. Tickets are also available on ghsfoothillersplayers.com.

Dance program

The dance classes presented their fall dance concert on Oct. 17 in the Old Gym and performed again on Oct. 1, for fifth through seventh periods for the English and math classes.

— Connie and Lynn Baer write on behalf of the Grossmont High School Museum. To discover more about Grossmont historic performing arts programs from 1920 to today, visit foothillermuseum.com or visit the GHS Museum Wednesday, Nov. 6, from noon-3:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; or by appointment. Contact: 619-668-6140 or email ghsmuseum@guhsd.net.