It does not take long for a scholastic sports season to fly by.

That said, a number of Grossmont High teams are more than halfway through their respective seasons.

On the gridiron, the Foothillers under head coach Tom Karlo sit at 5-1 at the midpoint of October.

According to Karlo, key players to date have included quarterback Jaime Odom (with more than 2,100 total yards and 23 TDs), running back Robert Tucker (with 1,100 all-purpose yards and 11 TDs), wide receiver Brody Schicker (33 catches for 485 yards and six TDs) and linebacker Chris Alba (who averages 10 tackles a game).

“We have been averaging over 40 points and 560 yards a game,” Karlo noted. “The defense is only giving up 18 points a game. The team is doing well; we just need to do well in our tough league games.”

In boys cross-country, the Foothillers were 2-1 at the midway point of the month for head coach Kevin Baer.

Baer noted the efforts to-date of senior Devin Provence (16:36 5K), sophomore Kei Okura (17:43 5K) and freshman Ian Rosen (18:34 5K).

“We have a hard-working group of young men who are motivated to win a league title,” Baer commented.

In boys water polo play, Grossmont sat at 5-12 for head coach Clint McLaughlin midway through the month.

McLaughlin noted the play to-date of junior Ty Case (averaging more than three goals per game), junior Tanner Larsen (initiating the offense and being the team’s top perimeter defender) and senior goalie Travis Clauson (averaging 10 blocks per game).

“We have a young team after losing a lot of seniors last year,” McLaughlin commented. “Our focus throughout the season is to gain experience and work on getting better every day. If we do that, we will put ourselves in a position to compete for the Division 1 CIF championship.”

In girls volleyball action, the Lady Foothillers have been working their way through a coaching change.

In mid-October, Grossmont was 3-15 (0-6 in league play) for head coach Peter Phillips.

Top players to-date, according to Phillips, have included senior libero Kate Seely, senior setter Cierra Hoppes, junior opposite Gabby Jones, junior middle Karsen Carroll, sophomore middle Aly Guise and sophomore outside hitter Sarah Oung.

“The girls have shown great character and commitment through the adversity they’ve faced,” Phillips remarked. “The good news in moving forward to next season is that we are a fairly young team. Five of our six starters will be returning.”

In girls tennis play, the Lady Foothillers under head coach Hillary Park sported an overall record of 6-9 (4-4 for third place in the league).

According to Park, key players have included the top two doubles teams of freshman

Ashley Smith and junior Helaena Calimlim (No. 1 doubles) and senior Ariana Watson and junior Toula Payán (No. 2 doubles).

“Our strength this season has been our doubles squad, which makes up three doubles teams,” Park commented. “They contribute the majority of the points in our victories. We are in Division II and our goal is to win a round in team CIF, which begins Oct. 29. We also hope to qualify our top two doubles teams to individual CIF.”

