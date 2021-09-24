By CONNIE and LYNN BAER

The Grossmont History Museum invites you to join us in October for Grossmont High School’s 101st Anniversary Celebration. The cornerstone of the celebration is the recognition of our 2020 Hall of Honor on Saturday, Oct. 16.

These 12 remarkable people join the 39 members of the GHS Hall of Honor. The Hall of Honor recognizes notable alumni and www.dedicated faculty/staff/community members. All of these honorees have distinguished themselves by excelling in their fields and/or through their years of dedication to Grossmont.

2020 GHS Hall of Honor

Four GHS Educators:

Ethel Prosser – GHS Pioneer Educator 1920-1952

Carl Quicksall – GHS Pioneer Educator 1920-1944

Eva McCarthy Quicksall, GHS Pioneer Educator, 1921-1962

Gloria Jones – Legendary History Teacher 1962-2000 and ASB Advisor 1967-2000

Eight GHS Alumni:

Gene Chubb – Class of 1948, GHS Campus Benefactor

John Lawrence Colonghi – Class of 1965, Financial and Public Affairs Consultant to American Indian Tribes and Chief Fundraiser for the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI)

Scott Lippman, M.D. – Class of 1973, Director of Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Professor of Medicine, Senior Associate Dean and Associate Vice Chancellor for Cancer Research and Care, Chugai Pharmaceutical Chair in Cancer

James P. Zumwalt – Class of 1974, Member of the State Department beginning in 1981; Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of Guinea Bissau from 2015-2017

Lora Cicalo – Class of 1979, Journalist; Managing Editor of The San Diego Union Tribune

Darcy Arreola Lange – Class of 1986, NCAA Four-Time Track and Cross Country Champion

Paul Wright – Class of 1987, MLS Player and Legendary San Diego Soccers Indoor Soccer Player

Kristin Danielson Rhodes – Class of 1993, Eight-Time winner of the America’s Strongest Woman Title and a Three-Time Strongest Woman World Champion.

Since the GHS Museum reopened in May 2021, we have welcomed hundreds of Foothillers, past and present, to enjoy a “trip down memory lane.” Listening to alumni share their experiences and watching the students’ amazement at the history of their school reinforces what we have known since 1956, when our father began teaching at Grossmont. Foothillers’ love and pride in their school are remarkable.

Come and join us as we celebrate that heritage!

For the most current information about our 101st Anniversary Celebration, visit our website at www.foothillermuseum.com or contact us at ghsmuseum@guhsd.net or 619-668-6140. Masks are required indoors on campus.

—Connie and Lynn Baer write on behalf of the Grossmont High School Museum.

101st Anniversary Tentative Schedule

Friday, Oct. 15

4-6:30 p.m. – GHS Museum Open

5 p.m. – New GHS Museum Dedication

6:55 p.m. – Honorary Coin Toss by Hall of Honor Athletes on the Field

Halftime – 2020 and previous Hall of Honor inductees recognized from the Science Porch before the Marching Band’s performance

Saturday, Oct. 16

10 a.m. – 2020 Hall of Honor Ceremony in Theater

11:30 a.m. – History of GHS presentation in Theater

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – East County Historical Society displays outside the Theater

11 a.m.-2 p.m. – GHS Museum open

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Car Show on Upper Quad

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food trucks

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Cheer and Performing Arts performances on the Upper Quad Blue Stage

Noon and 12:30 p.m. – Campus tours (Meet at the Museum)