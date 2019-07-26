By Pat Boerner

Members of the Republican Women of California-Navajo Canyon (RWCNC) are beginning to get revved up for the 2020 election and it is going to be a wild ride — so why not get involved and help Republicans win at every level? There will be endless opportunities to volunteer and we have activities that will appeal to everyone.

We recently staffed the Republican Women of California booth for a day during the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar and were thrilled to register many new Republican voters and disperse lots of valuable information, especially regarding the attempt to overturn Prop 13 protections on the 2020 ballot.

The election in 2020 will have life-changing consequences. Do you want to keep the freedom and liberty for which our forefathers fought or see our country go down the road of historically unsuccessful and dangerous socialism? It sounds dramatic, but it is true.

Single-payer health care is being openly promoted and we need to understand the reasons this would be very hazardous to our health. Why would we want to follow in the footsteps of so many countries that have tried it and watched it fail?

Also being advocated is free health care for those in our country illegally. Shouldn’t we first be certain our budget can provide health care for our legal tax-paying citizens and veterans?

This is the time to be proactive and fight to protect your rights and for what you believe. So many issues to be thinking about!

The next regular Navajo Canyon luncheon meeting is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the La Mesa Brigantine. Our featured speaker will be Sophia Fang from the Epoch Times. The ET is a widely distributed, multi-language newspaper emphasizing unbiased and uncensored coverage of world and national news. It stresses truthful reporting of important news other media often choose to ignore. The topic of the presentation will include the history of the Epoch Times and how the media should “Appreciate and Preserve Values through Honest Journalism.”

Check-in begins at 10:15 a.m. and reservations are required 24 hours in advance. Cost is $25 for a full-course lunch. Cash and checks are accepted, but no credit cards. Please make your reservation at RSVPrwcnc@gmail.com. You will receive a confirmation. Any questions, please call or text Marjie at 619-990-2791. To learn more, visit our website RWCNavajo-Canyon.org. and visit us on Facebook at Republican Women of California.

— Pat Boerner writes on behalf of Republican Women of California-Navajo Canyon.