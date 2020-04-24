By LINDA MICHAEL

The Foothills Gallery, located at the historic Porter Hall in La Mesa, is temporarily closed in accord with precautions advised to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but the artists of the Foothills Art Association continue to paint.

In the absence of traditional gallery showings, Foothills Art Association has created an online gallery titled “The ISOLATION Show.” A message on the association’s website describing the show states:

“Sure, we’re currently between a rock and hard place, tiptoeing around trying not to make things worse for ourselves, our neighbors or our families, but we’re artists, so we’re used to making the most of a difficult situation. So let’s paint! Let’s draw! Let’s show each other what we’ve been up to by posting our creations in our online-only ‘ISOLATION Show.’”

Artists are encouraged to take pictures of the art they are working on during the quarantine and email them with information about the piece such as title, dimensions, media and price to Scott Trimlett at FFHT13@gmail.com.

“We’re hoping this will be a once in a lifetime event, so join in! Stay healthy, stay home, and stay ‘arty’ and send photos of your work to Scott for posting in our ISOLATION show,” continues the message.

The artwork can be seen online at foothillsartassociation.com and by clicking on the ‘ISOLATION Show’ header in the menu.

When this period of social isolation is over, the Foothills Gallery will re-open and the activities of the Foothills Art Association (art shows and receptions, demonstrations, and workshops) will resume. When that happens, we hope you will stop by the gallery enjoy the wonderful artwork of our local artists.

— Linda Michael is editor of Footprints, the monthly newsletter of the Foothills Art Association.