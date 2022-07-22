By BONNIE OWEN

The Foothills Art Association proudly presents our amazing Octogenarian members as the featured artists for August 2022.

They are all extremely creative and talented. Their media is varied and often surprising. Whether watercolor, colored pencils, oil, acrylics, pastels or collage their work admired and collected worldwide.

Here is a list of these artists:

Helen Baker, Tom Kilroy, Bill Barr, Roberta Labastida, Ed Bertin, Dixie Sampier, Elsimae Cleeton, Sandy Seckington, Georgina Clemens, Teresa Shaffer, Jackie Grace Nancy Shaeffer, Connie Grace, June Stankiewicz, Dottie Hays, Mary Stanley, Betty Johnsen, Barbara Stewart, Caroline Kenny and Hazel Waters.

For further information, visit: foothillsartassociation.com/

— Bonnie Owen is editor of Footnotes, the monthly newsletter of the Foothills Art Association.