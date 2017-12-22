Foothillers standout in drama, sports

By Connie and Lynn Baer

The first semester of Grossmont High School’s 97th year ended on Dec. 22, 2017. Throughout the semester, the campus was filled with the excitement of student achievement.

Drama

The Foothiller Players closed a successful run of the hit musical “Xanadu.” They played to sold-out houses and received rave reviews from all in attendance.

The next offering from the Foothiller Players will be “Peter and the Starcatcher,” playing March 8–10 and 15–17. Come and join us! Check out the shiny new Foothiller Players website ghsfoothillerplayers.com.

Athletics

Boys Varsity Cross Country: The seven-man team won the Hills League and placed first among the combined runners of the Hills and Valley leagues. The team then placed fourth in Division II CIF (and was ninth overall among all five CIF divisions); the runners continued their excellence by placing 20th in the California State competition. Way to run, Foothillers! The team is coached by Foothiller alumni Oscar Talamandes, Class of 2011 and Josef Hauser, Class of 2009.

Boys Varsity Water Polo Division I CIF Champions: Congratulations to the team, which won CIF after placing second in the Grossmont Hills League. In the neutral site championship game against Canyon Crest Academy, Grossmont won by a score of 8-7, scoring the winning goal in final exciting seconds of the game.

Girls Varsity Volleyball: Congratulations to the girls for winning the Valley League.

Coach Michael Manthei described the team as the “Beast of the East,” and said it was a “well-balanced team, getting contributions from all 14 girls this season.”

The team also earned the honor of being the Volleyball All-Academic Team for the East Region of San Diego CIF with a GPA of 3.56, and Emily Barnes earned the Section Scholar Award for volleyball with a GPA of 4.8.

Girls JV Cross Country: The Girls JV Cross Country team placed second in the 11-school Grossmont Conference. Also, senior Lisset Dominguez placed fifth in the varsity conference finals. This is Lisset’s third year in a row as an All-League honoree and the second time she has earned All-Conference honors.

Girls Tennis: Doubles team senior Amy Linquist and junior Alyssa Williams, the No. 1 Foothiller doubles team during the regular season, qualified for the Individual CIF tournament in early November. They were one of five doubles teams representing the Hills League to advance by winning their final match in the league tournament. Senior Linquist qualified for individual CIF for the first time this past season. Williams qualified in singles as a freshman and in doubles as a sophomore and is the only Grossmont player in several years to qualify three years in a row.

Grossmont NJROTC update

The program Sea Perch has been making progress within the unit recently; the team built their first mini-submarines and tested them in the Grossmont swimming pool, which you can see at bit.ly/2zeKo4t.

Currently, the team is working on its second remotely operated vehicle and is hoping to host their very own match at Grossmont High School.

What an exciting time to be a Foothiller! There is good news to celebrate every day of the year at Grossmont.

— Connie and Lynn Baer write on behalf of the Grossmont High School Museum. For more information, visit foothillermuseum.com or visit the GHS Museum Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, from noon–3:30 p.m. or by appointment. Call 619-668-6140 or email ghsmuseum@guhsd.net.