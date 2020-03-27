By CONNIE BAER and LYNN BAER

September 1920, Grossmont High School opened; however, for its first two years, while the original school (now the district office) was built, students attended classes at their temporary home, the old Riverview High School campus in Lakeside. On Sept. 25, 1922, Foothillers first attended classes in the granite “Castle” that has been an iconic landmark in East County since its completion.

This fall, Grossmont will celebrate its 100th anniversary, part of a yearlong celebration of the traditions of being a Foothiller.

The first date to be circled on your calendar is the GHS vs Sweetwater High School football game on Friday, Sept. 18. In 1920, Sweetwater High was the first school that Grossmont played in football, the beginning of a fierce 41 year rivalry from 1920-1961, which was documented over the years on the perpetual trophy we call the “Bucket Trophy.” Amazingly, Sweetwater High School is also celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020.

During its 100th Anniversary Celebration, Grossmont will induct 12 new members to its Hall of Honor, bringing the total Hall of Honor members to 51 alumni, staff, and community members who distinguished themselves, bringing honor to Grossmont High. The 2020 Hall of Honor inductees are:

Educators

Ethel Prosser, GHS Pioneer Educator 1920-1952

Carl Quicksall, GHS Pioneer Educator 1920-1944

Eva McCarthy Quicksall, GHS Pioneer Educator, 1922-1962

Gloria Jones, Legendary History Teacher 1962-2000 and ASB Advisor 1967-2000

Alumni

Gene Chubb, Class of 1948, GHS Benefactor

John Lawrence Colonghi, Class of 1965, Financial and Public Affairs Consultant to American Indian Tribes and Chief Fundraiser for the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI)

Scott Lippman, M.D., Class of 1973: Director of Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Professor of Medicine, Senior Associate Dean and Associate Vice Chancellor for Cancer Research and Care, Chugai Pharmaceutical Chair in Cancer

James P. Zumwalt, Class of 1974, Member of the State Department beginning in 1981; Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of Guinea Bissau from 2015-2017

Lora Cicalo, Class of 1979: Journalist; Managing Editor of The San Diego Union Tribune

Darcy Arreola, Class of 1986, NCAA Four Time Track and Cross Country Champion

Paul Wright, Class of 1987, MLS Player and Legendary San Diego Soccers Indoor Soccer Player

Kristin Rhodes, Class of 1993, 8-Time winner of the America’s Strongest Woman Title and a 3-Time Strongest Woman World Champion.

When notified of their selection to the GHS Hall of Honor, the honorees’ reactions validated its importance.

Jim Zumwalt responded, “I am humbled to be honored with so many other illustrious graduates.”

Scott Lippman, “Thank you for your kind invitation. I have very fond memories of Grossmont.”

Anita Garrison Hensley, Great Niece of Eva McCarthy, will accept on behalf of the three early Educational Pioneers: Carl Quicksall, Eva McCarthy Quicksall, and Ethel Prosser, a dear friend of theirs. “Sounds like a wonderful celebration,” she stated.

The 100th Anniversary Committee, including both the cities of La Mesa and El Cajon, is currently planning the specific details of the celebratory weekend. Despite the present coronavirus outbreak, we are hopeful that these events will occur:

Friday, Oct. 16

Grand Opening of the GHS Museum in its new location. 4-6:30 p.m.

Homecoming Pregame activities at 6:30 p.m. and the GHS vs Granite Hills Football Game at 7 p.m. with designated alumni viewing areas.

Saturday, Oct. 17

100th Anniversary Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony. 10-11:30 a.m.

GHS Museum Open. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tentative school wide activities include a car show, food trucks, local historical societies’ displays, tours of the 1922 original school, performing arts performances, and more.

We hope to see you next school year for our yearlong celebration as we reflect on the 100 year journey we have taken as a school and as a community.

To learn more about GHS, past and present, visit the GHS Museum website at foothillermuseum.com. Due to the coronavirus, the GHS Museum is currently closed, but we are checking our emails at ghsmuseum@guhsd.net and our phone messages at 619-668-6140.

— Connie and Lynn Baer write on behalf of the GHS Museum.