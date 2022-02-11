By Nathan Fletcher

I am excited to be La Mesa’s new representative on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

As your elected County Supervisor, it’s my job to make sure the County of San Diego is working for you. The last few years have certainly been tough, but I am ready to look ahead with some optimism that things are getting better!

Our focus this year is to be a County you can count on. We’re spending 2022 focused on actions that make your life better — safer communities, action on homelessness, good jobs and affordable housing and childcare. To ensure we’re doing that to the best of our ability, it is the County’s responsibility to be aware of your City’s strengths, opportunities and challenges.

After the new district boundaries were finalized, I was excited that the City of La Mesa was a new community in the Fourth Supervisorial District. I quickly set-up a visit to better familiarize myself with your community. City Councilmember Colin Parent hosted my visit and gave me a tour.

We visited with the County workers at your library on Alison Avenue. You have a great library and I learned that the community really utilizes it. I’ll be looking into ways we can expand its service offerings and possibly the usable space in the building.

Another stop we made was to check out a potential site for transit-oriented housing. We need to find viable areas to build more attainable housing for working families. La Mesa has some sites that may give us a chance to build housing near transit, which also helps to lower greenhouse gas emissions. In my dual role as Chair of the Board of Supervisors and Chair of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, I’ll work with our teams to explore building more affordable housing here.

I also had the opportunity to talk with some residents, those I spoke to made it clear they care about the area and want to see it continue to thrive. To achieve that, you need good leaders within your city government. I met your City Manager, Assistant City Manager, Police Chief and other members of the council. They’re passionate about delivering results and I look forward to working collaboratively with them to get things done.

My visit earlier this month was the first of many. Members of my community team have already started meeting with La Mesa community leaders, nonprofits and business owners. We plan to be present and accessible to you. If you need to contact our office, please call us at (619) 531-5544 or email nathan.fletcher@sdcounty.ca.gov and follow me on social media. To invite me and my team to your organization’s meeting, request a proclamation or grant, and learn about the work we’re doing, visit www.supervisorNathanFletcher.com.

— Nathan Fletcher is the San Diego County Supervisor representing the Fourth Supervisorial District and he serves as Chair of of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.