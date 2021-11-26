By SARA NIELSEN

The holiday season is officially upon us! A time when many gather with family and friends to enjoy each other’s company and share delicious food. This month we’ll explore cookbooks for all of your fall and winter occasions.

America’s Test Kitchen puts each recipe through rigorous testing to pinpoint common problems and solutions so that you have all the tools you need to (hopefully!) cook it flawlessly on the first attempt. In their “Complete Autumn & Winter Cookbook” they have compiled over 550 recipes including soups, simple dinners, vegetable dishes, drinks, breads, desserts, and much more. Find your next holiday staple in this diverse recipe collection!

If low-stress simplicity is more your style, you might enjoy “Fix-it and Forget-it Best of Fall Recipes” edited by Hope Comerford. The holidays can be a very busy time of year for many, but with this collection of easy slow-cooker recipes you don’t have to let making meals make your metaphorical plate overflow. Whether it’s for a potluck at work, an easy weeknight dinner for the family, or a holiday gathering – this book has you covered.

From decadent desserts, to savory mains or sides, pies are among the most versatile additions to your winter table. “The Book on Pie” is by Erin Jeanne McDowell and it strives to teach everything you need to know about baking impeccable pies. Step away from store-bought and perfect the homemade piecrust with an entire chapter dedicated to doughs and crusts. Then learn all about different fillings including fruit, custard, chiffon and savory. Non-bakers, baking beginners and experienced pie-makers alike can take their skills to the next level with this comprehensive and enlightening tome.

And who doesn’t love a good cookie? Rose Levy Berenbaum, author of “The Baking Bible,” is back with a definitive manual entirely dedicated to perfecting the art of all varieties of cookies. Featuring almost every cookie you can imagine; “The Cookie Bible” breaks down every detail of cookie making and provides creative tips and tricks for baking success.

You can request a copy of any of these titles on sdcl.org. If you prefer to read on your smartphone or tablet, simply download the Libby app and use your County Library card to access hundreds of cookbooks.

Library Events:

The La Mesa Book Club is back in full swing! Call or visit the branch to find out about the December selection, and then join us on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. for the discussion.

Need help learning how to use your smart phone, laptop, e-reader, or other technological device? Check out our weekly Drop-in Tech Help – every Tuesday from 2–3 p.m.