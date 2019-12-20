By LINDA MICHAEL

The mission of the San Diego Drawing Guild is simple. It was founded to provide a non-competitive and supportive environment in which artists of all levels can pursue their love of drawing, enhance their skills through the sharing of knowledge, and enjoy the companionship of other artists.

The life of an artist can be very lonely. Too many times, artists are working their craft at home or in their studio without much communication with other fellow artists. So, a group of us who are drawing enthusiasts, who understood the drawbacks of this isolation, devised a plan to get together to both draw and socialize.

The Foothills Art Association has allowed us to meet in their gallery at La Mesa’s historic Porter Hall, which we have found to be a wonderful venue for our group. We have a core group of 10-12 artists with others who pop in occasionally. The one comment we hear most from members in our group is how grateful they are to have a place to come and draw.

If you would like to draw with a supportive group of like-minded artists, please join us. If you would like to view the work of our artists, you will find our work featured at the gallery during the month of January.

The artwork of the San Diego Drawing Guild will be featured at the Foothills’ Gallery, 4910 Memorial Drive, La Mesa from Jan. 9-Feb. 5. The gallery is open to the public without charge Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 619-464-7167.

— Linda Michaels is editor of Footnotes, the monthly newsletter of the Foothills Art Association.