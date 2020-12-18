By BONNIE OWEN

A native of San Diego, Rustin Holec enjoys the mild desert climate of Southern California. He can often be found wandering the local mountains and coastline in search of inspiration for his art. He began working in oils in the early 2000s with the hope of finding a diversion from his everyday work life.

Before he began painting he dabbled in black-and-white photography. He enjoyed manipulating a photograph to create a mood or statement.

After taking classes at Grossmont College and private instruction by Jack Jordan, a well-recognized and respected artist, Rustin began oil painting. He immediately found a powerful means of expression and a way to relax and meditate.

Currently Rustin paints in oils and occasionally acrylics. He subject matter varies with each fresh canvas as he enjoys the serenity in landscapes, the mood and flow of seascapes, expressions in portraits and works to combine facets of each into a story or idea.

Rustin states, “Regardless of the subject, painting is not merely copying or a series of random brush strokes. It is a means of expression through thoughtful creation, fueled by imagination, passion, desire and mood. It is a portal through which to escape, explore, and find oneself. For the artist, it is his or her legacy through which current and future explorers are invited to visit and dream.”

Rustin’s art can be viewed online at www.foothillsartassociation.com.

— Bonnie Owen is editor of Footnotes, the monthly newsletter of the Foothills Art Association