By LINDA MICHAELS

Nonita Vidal Degen is a local mixed-media artist who loves plein-air painting of the San Diego landscape. She is a self-taught artist whose artistic interest has spanned many years. Through the years she has been a mother, teacher, banker, and a nurse. And, she has always applied art into her life.

After retirement, she fueled her artistic passion by attending art classes in public colleges, art shows, exhibits, and museums. Her family and fellow artists continuously inspire her to go out and paint landscapes in Balboa Park, scenic ocean views, and other beautiful spots in the San Diego area. She feels that painting plein-air is an exhilarating experience through which she can feel closeness with the beauty of God’s creation.

She is a prolific painter who feels joy and fulfillment with eternal blessing through her artistic expressions. She has shown her works in Oregon and California and has achieved merit awards for her artwork. Nonita encourages everyone who has the desire to create to just go there and enjoy painting.

Nonita Vidal Degen’s artwork will be featured at the Foothills Gallery from Oct. 4-Nov. 2. The public is invited to an artist reception at the Foothills Gallery on Oct. 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Foothills Gallery at Porter Hall, 4910 Memorial Drive, is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 619-464-7167.

— Linda Michael is the editor of Footnotes, the monthly newsletter of the Foothills Art Association.