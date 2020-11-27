By BONNIE OWEN

Linda began her studies in art at Southwest High School in San Diego. She received a scholarship to study commercial advertising art at Platt Collage. Linda then received the United States Achievement Academy Award in the field of Art, and the Bank of America Achievement Award. She has designed logos and other advertising art for many companies including No Fear, 8 Ball Snowboard, Church’s Chicken, and Shorebreak.

Linda was born in Managua, Nicaragua. She grew up on the beach with her grandparents who owned a hotel called El Summer Hotel in Masachapa, Nicaragua. Grandmother Fanny Paniagua, owner of the hotel, painted seascapes that were proudly displayed in the hotel. This was Linda’s first inspiration.

As her love of the ocean grew she decided to dedicate her art to the preservation of the ocean and marine life. Linda is the owner of High Tide LLC, a marketing and advertising agency with a cause. She currently works with several conservation organizations in San Diego creating awareness through art by designing and creating murals, paintings and holding art classes in her gallery in El Cajon.

Linda is Vice President of the East County Art Association in El Cajon and owns the Next Door Wine Bar in La Mesa. Her goal is to motivate the community during these difficult times, to provide comfort and inspiration, and to use art as a means of helping others to express their inner strength.

The Foothills Art Association gallery, Porter Hall, is currently closed in compliance with the San Diego County health order. Linda’s art can be viewed online at foothillsartassociation.com.

— Bonnie Owen is editor of Footnotes, the monthly newsletter of the Foothills Art Association.