By BONNIE OWEN

Since graduating with a degree in art education from Oregon State University, Jami Wright has maintained her love of watercolor painting. Born in Bend, Oregon, but raised a Navy dependent who married a career marine, Wright had a unique opportunity to travel, see and appreciate the many landscapes, people and animals of the United States and many foreign countries.

While traveling and raising a family, she taught art for many years in public schools across the country and overseas. Most recently Wright taught art and English to 7th and 8th graders for SDUSD. She does miss her quirky middle schoolers, but now loves teaching adults — especially the Beginner Basics class and the Beginner Landscape class for San Diego Watercolor Society — no need to write referrals to the vice principal’s office or countless bathroom passes!

Being retired from full-time teaching, Wright now spends more time pursuing her love of watercolor and plein air painting. She does offers watercolor lessons at her home studio when time allows and when not playing tennis, her second love! She also has published her first e book for Amazon entitled, “How To Paint A Lighthouse In Watercolor.”

Wright calls her style “impressionistic realism” and has been influenced by workshops with Joe Garcia, Tom Fong, Frank Francese, Thomas Schaller, Sterling Edwards, Charles Reid and Eric Weigardt. Working quickly and fairly loose, she advocates focusing on values especially lights and darks, working from big to small shapes and keeping brushstokes to a minimum. Don’t overstroke if possible.

— Bonnie Owen writes on behalf of the Foothills Art Association.