By BONNIE OWEN

Glenn Osga has been a member for the Foothills Art Association for many years. He enjoys painting with acrylics and concentrates on nature and landscapes with occasional portraits and man-made objects. Recently, he has been thrilled by fall scenery on driving trips to Colorado where his daughters live.

“I got really lucky this year hitting some peak colors in late September,” he said. “You will see some of those fall colors in my works this month. I usually use photos as references, often using several as guidance for a single piece.

“A painting in the Wild Life in Art exhibit references a stream my daughter shot, elk we saw on one trip, and mountains on yet another,” Osga continued. “I am self-taught and each painting teaches me something new.”

Osga said he also learns new things from his son, who is a pro artist for the movie industry in Hollywood.

“[He] helps critique my work in progress and says to me ‘make it tell a story dad.’ I’ve been doing several train paintings lately and at first my train was passing through peaceful sunlight along a river — not exciting,” he said. “So I changed it to be leaving the sunlight and entering into a dark forest — trying to build suspense. It was so much better and it sold quickly! I will continue to try mature artistically and hopefully hit upon some good stories to tell along the way.”

Osga’s work will be on display at the Porter Hall Gallery, 4910 Memorial Drive, starting Dec. 9.

— Bonnie Owen writes on behalf of the Foothills Art Association.