By BONNIE OWEN

It wasn’t until 2012 when Bonnie Owen retired that she could devote her time to painting. Having had a busy career as sales and catering manager for the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club for many years and raising two children, time for painting was scarce. Eventually her love of art led her to go back to school at UCSD to become a graphic artist/illustrator.

Owen’s work as an illustrator has been featured in books and magazines and she has done graphic work for several universities and private corporations. Although she still does some computer illustration, painting is her real passion.

Since retirement she has enjoyed taking classes from many artists in a variety of media and techniques. Currently her media of choice is acrylic on canvas and her style is a painterly realism. Her series of paintings of women who have overcome obstacles has won acceptance into the San Diego Museum of Art Guild.

Like many animal lovers, Owen has been deeply affected by the ever-growing number of endangered species. Her latest paintings are of some of the animals in jeopardy of extinction.

A recent transplant to La Mesa, Owen happily lives with her partner Nick and Maltipoo Tommy. Her work can be seen at bonnie-owen.com and www.foothillsartassociation.com.

— Bonnie Owen is editor of Footnotes, the monthly newsletter of the Foothills Art Association