By LINDA MICHAEL

Betsy Brown, a long-time East County resident, is a fine artist with a creative talent in watercolor media and collage. Her repertoire includes paintings of animals, floral arrangements, and Hawaiian ladies in dresses in collage.

Brown’s work, highlighting design and color harmony, has been described as whimsical, romantic and dramatic. She has won numerous awards and has juried many art shows. She uses portions of her old paintings to create greeting cards that are sold from her studio. Despite a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, she has continued painting.

Brown has lived in El Cajon since 1967. She graduated in 1952 from San Diego State University with a degree in art. She is a member of the Southwestern Art Association, Foothills Art Association, Wordell Critique Group, Maries Painters and East County Art Association. She is currently living at The Good Samaritan Retirement Center.

Brown’s artwork will be on display at the Foothills Gallery, 4910 Memorial Drive, from Feb. 7 to March 4. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. She invites everyone to her artist’s reception on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m.

Call 619-464-7167 or visit foothillsartassociation.com for more information.

— Linda Michaels is editor of Footnotes, the monthly newsletter of the Foothills Art Association.