By LINDA MICHAEL

Annette Cirillo, a second generation San Diego artist, is the Foothills Art Association’s October Featured Artist. Her artwork will be featured on the Foothills website and at the Foothills Gallery in La Mesa.

Cirillo’s creative process is the product of her 30-year career as a cosmetologist, crafter and artist. Currently, her passion is painting acrylic on canvas.

“I have had some training in the art world, but most of my expression is self-taught,” she said. “Through experimentation of styles and color, with the use of my favorite acrylic paint, I love to splash color on canvas, spray it with water, manipulate the canvas and watch the color and pattern drip, blend, move and develop into something very unique. I appreciate the individuality of each piece as it unfolds before my eyes.”

Describing her artistic method, Cirillo said, “From abstract to detail, I love to see the creative process come to life before my eyes. Color allows expression in so many ways. From fantasy of an individual’s unique style, to displaying your dream in vivid color, I enjoy each project as it develops into a finished piece of art. I have taken several local art classes but enjoy experimenting in my own ‘she shed.’”

See more of Cirillo’s artwork on the Foothills website at foothillsartassociation.com and on her website at annettecirillo.com.

— Linda Michael writes on behalf of the La Mesa Foothills Art Association.