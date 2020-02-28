By LINDA MICHAEL

The crux of Linda Morton’s work, contemporary impressionism and abstract figurative painting, stem from observations and everyday encounters painted alla prima. Alla prima refers to a direct painting approach where paint is applied wet on wet without letting earlier layers dry. In Italian, the term alla prima means “at first attempt.”

Linda’s colorful, expressive strokes, emphasizing light and shadow, create the feeling of a captured moment, often in a café, street scene, or park. Her figurative abstract works convey energy and emotion through their composition, texture, and vibrant color.

Linda’s work has been shown in galleries throughout San Diego and has received several awards. In her prior career as a law professor, she taught and published extensively on creative and interdisciplinary processes.

For inquiries about Linda’s work, contact her at 619-405 6311 or lm@cwsl.edu. To view her recent work, visit bit.ly/2Szc3qE or bit.ly/2HB5Fso.

Geraldine Dorfi began painting 18 years ago after she retired from 34 years of teaching middle school at Cajon Valley Union School District. Eventually, painting in the abstract captured her imagination.

Abstract art is a non-representation art form, rendered without the use of visual references. Through the use of colors, textures, shapes, forms and gestural marks, Geraldine achieves visually creative abstract compositions using her intuitive expression and feeling. Working in this way is an intensely personal process which allows her the freedom to explore her own creative and emotional energy. Geraldine uses watercolors, acrylics, oil and cold wax as her mediums.

Geraldine is a member of the Foothills Art Association, the East County Arts Association and the San Diego Water Color Society. Her work has been shown in galleries throughout San Diego. To learn more and see her work, go to gdorfi@cox.net or instagram.com/jeridorfi or call her at 619-887-1747.

Linda Morton and Geraldine Dorfi invite the public to an Artists’ Reception on Saturday, March 14, from 1-3 p.m. at the Foothills Art Gallery, 4910 Memorial Drive in La Mesa. The gallery is open to the public without charge Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Linda Michaels is editor of Footnotes, the monthly newsletter of the Foothills Art Association.