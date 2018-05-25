Farmers market moves

By Jeff Clemetson | Editor

The La Mesa Village Association held its inaugural Friday Farmers Market in its new location of the downtown Village on May 4.

By all accounts, the market drew more people at the new site than the previous one in the city parking lot, and visitors to the market were overwhelmingly pleased with the new location — as well as with the additional vendors and the weather, which was splendid. The only complaint was that parking around the Village was difficult.

A shuttle service provided by local realtor Laura Lothian transported people to and from the city lot — where the farmers market used to be held — for free, although few people knew about the service until they had already arrived. Lothian’s shuttles for the opening market in the new location were rented, but she has decided to continue offering the free service in a much larger shuttle, which she has already ordered.

Reactions from businesses in the Village were mixed. Act II owner Deanne Ross said business and foot traffic at her shop was up. Aaron Dean, owner of Sheldon’s Service Station and a major proponent of moving the market to the Village, said business was about the same. And John Bedlion, owner of Johnny B’s and a vocal skeptic of the move, said he would give it a few weeks before weighing in on how the move affects his business. Market manager Brian Beevers reported that vendor setup and break down went very smooth.

The La Mesa Farmers Market is held every Friday, 3–7 p.m. in the downtown Village. For more information, visit lamesavillageassociation.org.

— Reach Jeff Clemetson at jeff@sdcnn.com.