Open registration starts July 17 at Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges for fall semester classes beginning Aug. 19 for some 30,000 students with goals of university transfer, workforce training or expanding their knowledge.

Aug. 18 is the deadline for online registration and Sept. 1 is the last day for late registration with instructor approval.

California community colleges have among the lowest enrollment fees in the country at $46 per unit. Financial aid, including scholarships, grants and loans, are available with information posted at Grossmont College and Cuyamaca College websites.

First-time college students attending full-time can qualify for two years of tuition-free classes through the Grossmont-Cuyamaca College Promise. To be eligible, students must complete orientation, assessments, devise an education plan and maintain at least a 2.0 GPA. The deadline to apply for the Grossmont-Cuyamaca College Promise for fall 2019 is Sept. 10. More details are available at mycollegepromise.net.

With more than 2,400 class offerings, students have an abundant selection to consider. General education classes from anthropology to theater arts are available at both colleges. Both colleges are also offering a growing number of classes with free textbooks that are available on the public domain or released under an open license. Look for courses with the “ZTC” (zero textbook costs) designations in the class schedules for Grossmont College and Cuyamaca College.

For those seeking workforce training, both colleges offer renowned career education programs.

At Grossmont College, the Corrections Academy (AOJ-107) starts Sept. 3 and continues through Dec. 12 for students interested in jobs as corrections officers in local or county jails, community correctional facilities and privately contracted federal correctional facilities in California. Evening and Saturday classes are offered. An orientation meeting is set for Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5:30-10 p.m., in Room 100-102A. Students must download a Department of Justice background packet online by clicking on the Corrections Academy link at www.grossmont.edu/aoj. The last day to submit an application is Aug. 7.

The Public Safety Dispatcher class (AOJ-158) is also offered 6-10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday evenings with one required Saturday meeting. The dispatch course is POST-approved, meeting the basic dispatcher training for law enforcement agencies.

Other workforce training programs offered at Grossmont College include Culinary Arts, Child Development, Computer Science and Information Systems and Business Administration. Allied health programs including nursing, cardiovascular technology, respiratory therapy, occupational therapy assistant, and telemetry are offered, leading to scores of students every year finding health care jobs.

Another offering exclusive to Grossmont College is its dance program with classes in modern dance, tap, ballroom dance, jazz, ballet, and hip hop, as well as courses in choreography and teaching dance. Most dance classes fulfill the fitness/wellness general education requirement.

Both colleges offer a Business Office Technology program, where self-paced, traditional and online classes are available in keyboarding, filing and records management, elementary accounting, Excel, PowerPoint, medical coding and more.

The engineering program exclusive to Cuyamaca College has classes ranging from Intro to Engineering and Design (ENGR-100) to Digital Design (ENGR-270).

Career education courses offered at Cuyamaca College include automotive technology, where one of the newest auto tech offerings is a short-term course in Automotive Service Advisor (AUTO-180), a one-unit class meeting 6-9:15 p.m. Fridays from Aug. 19-Sept. 21.

Another short-term class at Cuyamaca College is an online class in entrepreneurship focusing on the gig economy (BUS 113) offered Oct.14-Nov. 23.

The Cisco Networking Academy allows students to take a series of self-paced classes online to become a Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) in one year and a Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) in two. Students new to the Cisco Academy are required to attend an orientation at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Room E-205.

The Center for Water Studies at Cuyamaca College prepares students for working in the water industry at water treatment plants and public and private water utilities. An orientation for new and prospective students is set for 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Room L-104.

Computer and Information Science, Graphic Design, CADD Technology, Paralegal Studies, Child Development, Environmental Health and Safety Management, Ornamental Horticulture, Real Estate, and Surveying round out Cuyamaca’s career education programs.

Grossmont College is located at 8800 Grossmont College Drive in El Cajon. Cuyamaca College is at 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway in Rancho San Diego.

Information on admissions and registering for classes is available online at gcccd.edu/now.