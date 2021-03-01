By ROBIN DOHRN-SIMPSON

When the waves are flat, don’t despair, go east — for pizza. Surfrider Pizza may be inland, but stepping into the courtyard in this restaurant will make you feel like you’re at the beach. With a casual beach motif, the restaurant is all outdoors whimsical decor featuring bright yellow picnic tables and televisions with sports playing.

The chefs make dough in-house daily for their hand-tossed, East Coast-style pizza pie. Hand thrown pizza crusts ensure a non-uniform, flatter and crisper crust, tender in some spots and crispy in others. By the slice or by the 18-inch pizza pie, you have your choice of both unique and standard pizzas. The front counter has a variety of fresh pizzas that you can order just a slice or two and try some of the different ones.

They are currently offering a great deal called the “Come Back Special.” For $7.95, you get two slices of pizza and a canned drink or for $14.95 for a pizza pie with one topping. Well worth the surfari to La Mesa Boulevard.

Pizza pies

Try their signature pizza pie, the Surfrider. It is roasted garlic, white sauce, gorgonzola, Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

The Dirty Dom is their exclusive white jalapeño “dirty” sauce with bacon, jalapeño, Roma tomatoes and fresh cilantro.

If you’re vegetarian, try the Spicy Vegetarian Pizza Pie. Pepperoncini, jalapeño, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, cilantro, red onion, roasted peppers and the exclusive white jalapeño “dirty” sauce. Another option is the Pesto Spinach Delish; Basil pesto, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper and ricotta.

For people who are gluten free or gluten sensitive, they offer a pizza crust made of cauliflower and is surprisingly tasty. You would never know it isn’t a regular flour crust.

Stromboni and calzone

Stromboli is a type of turnover sealed by rolling it in a spiral and folding some extra dough back over it. Calzone is folded in half and crimped. Either way, they feed two to three people. Take a pizza dough, fill it with cheese, meats and vegetables, fold it in half and bake it.

Some offerings are BBQ chicken with red onion, gorgonzola, white American and Mozzarella cheeses, cilantro and BBQ sauce. Or a cheesesteak with thin sliced steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and blended cheeses.

Not in the mood for pizza? Try a variety of hot sandwiches made with Amoroso rolls. These Philadelphia-originated rolls are light, with a crisp crunch on the outside and a soft yet firm bite inside. Chicken and roasted garlic, Italian meatball or “Dirty Steak” — white jalapeño “dirty” sauce, grilled onions and cilantro and fresh salads.

Name that Cookie Contest

The exciting news is that they are adding a new line of gourmet cookies. These ingredient-rich half-pound cookies, like pizzas, are for sharing. They are decadent. Really. Wow! Now, your assignment: they are looking for a name for these delicacies. Something unique that resonates with La Mesans. Email your ideas to jeff@dinecrg.com.

— Robin Dohrn-Simpson is a local freelance food and travel writer. Reach her at robindohrnsimpson@hotmail.com.