By DENISE SMITH

The presidential election is currently the focus of the news, social media, and conversations. The San Diego County Libraries, including the La Mesa Branch, are mail ballot drop-off locations. Although we will not be a polling place this year, we are a place where you can drop off your mail ballot through Election Day, Nov. 3. Ballots can be dropped off during our current hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. On Election Day we will be open to accept ballots 7 a.m.–8 p.m.

To get yourself and family members into the voting spirit, the library has some titles for you to check out. Tommy Jenkins, a professor in North Carolina, created a history of America’s evolution of voting in “Drawing the Vote: An Illustrated Guide to Voting in America.” Almost a graphic novel of a Wikipedia article, this looks at how our country’s voting history affects how and why we vote the way we do today. Events such as the Boston Tea Party, women’s suffrage, and gerrymandering are covered in a way accessible to all readers.

If a fictional election packed full of suspense is more your style, give “Foolproof” by Barbara D’Amato a try. Seven years after the 9/11 attacks, two security firm employees track down global terrorists, which take them to Washington D.C., Italy, Egypt and more while investigating a plot that hopes to rig America’s voting machines and the upcoming presidential election.

“Voting Booth” by Brandy Colbert is a young adult romance that focuses on two teenagers who are voting for the first time. Marva has volunteered helping people to register to vote and makes it her mission to help Duke find a way to vote when he is turned away at his polling place over a mix-up. Although it may sound like fluff, some heavy issues are covered in this story (race, privilege, family dynamics, civil disobedience, and social justice) that spans a just single, mad-dash day.

For middle readers of about third to seventh grades, Jeff Foster’s “For Which We Stand: How Our Government Works & Why It Matters” explains the different parts of our government, how it came to be, and how changes in it are made. These topics are entertainingly covered with infographics, charts, caricatures, and maps. This is a well-written and accessible introduction for children who are starting to ask thoughtful questions.

Many young picture book readers are familiar with Jonathan London’s character Froggy. His newest title in this character’s journey of learning is “Froggy For President.” Froggy has decided to run for class president, but so has Frogilina. They both have very different platforms, but Froggy has confidence in his presidential tie. This series entry, like all of the Froggy books, is sure to bring lots of giggles from your little one.

To put any of these on request give us a call at 619-469-2151 or visit www.sdcl.org.

— Denise Smith is a librarian at the La Mesa Branch of the San Diego County Library.