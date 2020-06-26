By Dianne Jacob

Our great outdoors: A huge thank you to San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus for spearheading talks that led to the recent reopening of several lakes and reservoirs.

The mayors and others crafted a city-county cost-sharing agreement that made the reopenings possible. These city-owned attractions are regional treasures that can again be enjoyed by those who love boating and fishing, or just anyone who enjoys our great outdoors.

El Capitan and Upper Otay reservoirs were among the first to reopen.

Helping hand: At my urging, the county recently initiated a low-interest loan program for mom-and-pop shops and other small businesses in San Diego County’s unincorporated area.

Businesses hit by COVID-related losses, and with 50 employees or less, have been allowed to seek loans of $5,500 to $50,000. For more information, go to us.accion.org/covidrelief.

The sooner these businesses can get some relief, the sooner they can get on the road to recovery.

In the Zone: With summer temperatures bearing down, several county Cool Zones are back in business, including in Spring Valley, Potrero, Santa Ysabel and Lakeside. These spots are for seniors and others who may not have access to air conditioning and are looking to beat the heat.

Locations include community centers and libraries. They are open from noon to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Face coverings and other COVID-related safety measures are in place.

For more information, visit CoolZones.org. The county created the Cool Zone program in 2001 at my recommendation.

COVID-19: To keep up with the latest local developments regarding the pandemic, go to wcoronavirus-sd.com.

— Dianne Jacob represents District 2 on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. For suggestions or feedback about county government, call 619-531-5522 or email dianne.jacob@sdcounty.ca.gov.