By Dianne Jacob

I’ve led several virtual Town Hall meetings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and one thing is clear: All of us are deeply concerned about our community and local economy.

We’ve never had to confront anything quite like this before. Hearing your questions in these Town Halls, and the feedback I’m getting from residents, I know many of you remain frustrated and worried – and I share your concerns.

The Board of Supervisors supported my request to call on Gov. Newsom to give our region total control over decisions related to COVID-19. We know our region best and will make the right decisions. I also know that we’re resilient and that we will come out stronger at the other end of this crisis.

Folks in East County don’t lack for grit and backbone. They’re about pulling together and getting things done. Some are already showing us the way.

I want to thank all the organizations that have stepped up big time by providing food, transportation and other essentials. They include Meals on Wheels, FACT and Feeding San Diego. For a list of resources, go to my website: diannejacob.com.

To catch my next Town Hall, follow me on Twitter at @dianne_jacob or Facebook at facebook.com/dianne.jacob.58. And to keep up with the latest local developments, go coronavirus-sd.com.

Among the other resources you should also continue to keep handy:

2-1-1 SAN DIEGO Access to local resources and services Call 2-1-1

SENIOR HOTLINE County Aging & Independence Services 800-339-4661

MENTAL HEALTH HOTLINE County Behavioral Health Services 888-724-7240

CONSUMER PROTECTION HOTLINE San Diego County District Attorney’s Office 619-531-3507

INSURANCE HOTLINE State Department of Insurance 800-927-4357

LOCAL COVID-19 INFO VIA TEXT San Diego County Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311

STATE DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH covid19.ca.gov

— Dianne Jabob represents District 2 on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. For suggestions or feedback, call 619- 531-5522 or email dianne.jacob@sdcounty.ca.gov.