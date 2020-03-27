Covid-19: For the latest local information and resources on coronavirus, visit and bookmark coronavirus-sd.com.

Home sweet home: The county is making solid progress addressing the region’s lack of affordable housing, thanks in part to a trust fund we established in 2017 to encourage construction.

The initiative has funded the development of over 1,100 homes for low-income residents, including seniors, veterans and the developmentally disabled. About $41 million of the $50 million fund has been committed, helping to leverage more than $400 million in projects.

Projects include the 54-unit Villa de Vida apartment complex in Poway and the future 38-unit Alpine Family Apartments in Alpine.

Supporting victims: The state’s system for handling and housing sexually violent predators is badly broken.

That’s why I’m calling on Sacramento lawmakers to approve SB 1023, a bill that would open up to the public critical hearings related to a possible SVP placement in the community. It would ensure transparency in a process that is rigged against the public and victims of sexual abuse.

I have asked my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors to join me in endorsing the bill.

We need a system that puts the safety of communities and residents above the rights of dangerous predators.

Big plans in Ramona: The Board of Supervisors recently approved funding for a $12 million county health and human services complex on Main Street, next to the Ramona Library. We’re also working to place a senior center nearby.

These amenities will bring together our kids, elderly, families and others on what we’re calling the Ramona Intergenerational Community Campus. The RICC! Thanks to all those working hard to make this project a reality.

