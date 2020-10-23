By Dianne Jacob

New libraries: The county is breaking ground this fall on a new library in Lakeside, while progress is being made on a new one for Casa de Oro.

The Lakeside branch is being built on Woodside Avenue in the heart of the town. Measuring 15,000 square feet, it will be roughly twice as big as the 1960s-era library next to Lindo Lake.

Meanwhile, the county and the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District recently agreed to team up on a new branch facility near Campo Road and the district’s Spring Valley Academy campus. The district has initially agreed to lease the planned site to the county for the construction of a 13,000-square-foot facility.

During my nearly 28 years on the board, I’ve been fortunate to work with the community on the construction of 13 new libraries – in Alpine, Campo, Descanso, Jacumba, Julian, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Pine Valley, Potrero, Poway, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.

Supporting small business: My colleagues on the Board of Supervisors recently joined me in approving $4.1 million in federal grants to 254 small businesses in my district. T

he businesses included more than 80 restaurants and about 50 salons, barber shops and other personal grooming businesses. Many neighborhood businesses continue to struggle as we all confront a public health crisis with no immediate end. I will continue to do all I can to support them.

At the ready: We’re in the thick of peak wildfire season. Making sure you’re prepared for a disaster has never been more important.

I can’t say it enough: Put together a go-kit, download the SDEmergency app and sign up for reverse 911 notifications – known as AlertSanDiego — at www.readysandiego.org.

— Dianne Jacob represents District 2 on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. For questions or comments, call 619-531-5522 or email dianne.jacob@sdcounty.ca.gov.